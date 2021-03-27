“Welcome to Your Library,” the 2021 theme for National Library Week, which is April 4-10, is especially meaningful at Elizabeth City State University.
In addition to finding creative ways to ensure that students and faculty have access to the library’s many services during the pandemic, ECSU librarians have been hard at work preparing G.R. Little library for its reopening following a year of renovation and repair.
In recognition of this theme of welcome, the library will host Dr. Aisha M. Johnson, assistant professor in the School of Library and Information Sciences at North Carolina Central University on April 7 at 3 p.m.
Dr. Johnson will discuss her path to becoming a librarian, the importance of African-American archivists, and her research on the Julius Rosenwald Library Fund. Her book on this subject, “The African American Struggle for Library Equality: The Untold Story of the Julius Rosenwald Fund Library Program,” was published in 2019.
Just as was the case with schools, there was always a desire among African Americans to have access to quality library facilities. Dr. Johnson’s work illuminates the Rosenwald Fund’s contributions and community partnerships toward achieving this goal. Her presentation will be preceded by a brief status report on ECSU’s Rosenwald School rehabilitation project.
Museum of the Albemarle’s “Women Breaking Barriers” exhibit features two women who worked to increase African American access to library facilities. Georgia Harvey Morgan, 1939 valedictorian of the first four-year class at Elizabeth City State Teachers College (now ECSU), worked with the community library on Cale Street and later became a librarian at the teachers college. She spent her summers improving her skills by attending librarian classes taught by Mollie Huston Lee at the Richard B. Harrison Public Library, the first library to serve African Americans in Raleigh.
Katie M. Hart was another noteworthy African-American librarian. In 1931, she started a library for African Americans in Hertford County and in 1938 she expanded its services by operating what was possibly the first African-American bookmobile in the United States. The Hertford County Colored Public Library, the only public library available to African Americans in the region during the Jim Crow era, operated from 1938 to 1969, when it merged with the Albemarle Regional Library.
Visitors can learn more about Morgan, Hart, and other extraordinary northeastern North Carolina women by visiting Museum of the Albemarle, which is now fully open to the public, and also by viewing History for Lunch presentations about them on the museum’s YouTube page.