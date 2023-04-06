Elizabeth City State University next week will become the latest university to be designated a Purple Heart University for its work supporting veterans their families.

Representatives from Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060, the North Carolina Patriot Guard’s Northeast District, and the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 639 will present ECSU officials with the Purple Heart University designation during a ceremony set for Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. The ceremony will take place in the courtyard of the Ridley Student Complex, ECSU said in a press release.