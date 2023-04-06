...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM FRIDAY TO
2 AM EDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with a few gusts up to 35
kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 8 AM Friday to 2 AM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
ECSU to receive Purple Heart University designation Tuesday
Elizabeth City State University next week will become the latest university to be designated a Purple Heart University for its work supporting veterans their families.
Representatives from Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060, the North Carolina Patriot Guard’s Northeast District, and the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 639 will present ECSU officials with the Purple Heart University designation during a ceremony set for Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. The ceremony will take place in the courtyard of the Ridley Student Complex, ECSU said in a press release.
Universities that receive the honor from the Military Order of the Purple Heart have a history of serving the “entire military community” on their campus. That includes students, faculty, staff, administrators and trustees.
“The mission of the Military Order of the Purple Heart is to foster an environment of goodwill and camaraderie among combat wounded veterans, promote patriotism, support necessary legislative initiatives and provide service to all veterans and their families,” ECSU said in a press release.
A number of other schools have received the Purple Heart University designation. Fayetteville State University became the first campus in the University of North Carolina System to receive the honor in December 2021, according to its website.
The honor is the latest ECSU has received for its service to active-duty military personnel and veterans. The university ranked No. 4 in U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 Best Colleges for Veterans-Regional Colleges South. ECSU also has been consistently ranked a top veteran-friendly school by U.S. Veterans Magazine.