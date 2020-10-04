Elizabeth City State University is joining forces with the N.C. Museum of History and the State Archives of North Carolina to create a platform for Black military personnel and veterans to share their stories of service to the nation and their communities.
The statewide African American Military and Veteran Lineage project is being funded through a $20,000 grant from the N.C. Humanities Council to the N.C. Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, according to a press release.
The project, according to the release, will “document, produce, and develop programming segments” on African-American veterans and current military personnel “who served and then returned to North Carolina where they continued to serve within their communities in various capacities.”
The project will seek out veterans from World War II, the Korean Conflict, the Vietnam War, Desert Storm, Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and Operation New Dawn. Veterans are expected to share their stories and experiences at schools, military installations in the state, community centers, libraries and universities.
“In the early conflicts, despite being given inferior equipment, less training and serving in a segregated and a biased military, African Americans, Native Americans, and Latinos served with valor and courage,” NC Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Secretary Larry D. Hall said. “We hope this project will address the lack of information regarding the roles, responsibilities, triumphs, and heroism minorities played in the military.”
According to the release, the NC Department of Military Affairs, ECSU’s School of Humanities and Social Sciences and the NC Museum of History created the first-ever NC African American Veterans Lineage Day event in 2019 to commemorate African Americans’ contributions to the U.S. Military.
For more information, or to learn more about the project, contact Angella Dunston at angella.dunston@milvets.nc.gov.