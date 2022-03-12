Windy with thunderstorms, some heavy in the morning...periods of rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Morning high of 65F with temps falling sharply to near 35. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Hard freeze expected. Low 23F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, eastern and southeast
Virginia and northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Miss Elizabeth City State University Diamond Rawlinson (left) was recently named Miss CIAA, becoming only the fifth Viking ever to win that crown.
Rawlinson, a junior from Raleigh who is majoring in early childhood education, was crowned Miss CIAA on Feb. 26 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Rawlinson said she wanted to be a campus leader from the time she enrolled at ECSU. She pursued that goal by seeking a spot on the Royal Court.
She said Royal Court was a great experience because it provided an opportunity to serve in the community.
In addition to volunteering at Food Bank of the Albemarle and putting together a winter clothing drive for the community, she started an initiative called “It’s Bigger Than Us” that brings ECSU students to help out at the local Boys & Girls Club.
Even though Rawlinson has flourished as a student leader at ECSU, she came surprisingly close to not attending college at all.
“I really didn’t have any aspirations of going to college, actually,” she said.
Rawlinson explained that she had a low grade-point average and ECSU was the only school she applied to that accepted her.
“They gave me the opportunity that I didn’t have anywhere else,” she said.
Rawlinson said that when she enrolled at ECSU it was important to her to follow her purpose, which is serving others.
She said she wanted to get as much out of ECSU as she could. Serving as Miss ECSU and now Miss CIAA allows her to be an ambassador for the university, she said.
Rawlinson enjoys singing. Her other hobbies include reading, spending time with family, and traveling.
She is poised to graduate early, in December of this year.
Rawlinson said the skills she has gained through her experiences as Miss ECSU will help her in her career. She said it has enabled her to do a lot of networking, and she already has job opportunities waiting for her when she graduates.
Rawlinson serves as an orientation leader on campus, working with students when they come for orientation.
She also visits high schools and encourages students to consider attending ECSU.
When she was in Baltimore for the CIAA she had an opportunity to speak to high school students there.