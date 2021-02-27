A mural at Elizabeth City State University celebrating the history of blues music mimics Leonardo Da Vinci’s iconic Last Supper.
John Stiles, who teaches graphic design at ECSU, is creating a 16-foot by 4-foot mural that features 12 blues music legends.
The dozen are seated at a long table in positions similar to Jesus’s 12 disciples in Da Vinci’s Last Supper. Stiles has Jesus seated in the center of his mural, just as Jesus is in Da Vinci’s masterpiece.
Stiles began painting the mural in December when students were home for the holidays. When finished, the mural will be displayed at a popular blues music venue in Cleveland, Mississippi known as Hey Joe’s.
“I started painting over the winter break,” said Stiles, who plans to deliver the mural to Hey Joe’s next month. “I thought it was an appropriate tribute to Black History Month, although I won’t take it down there until March.”
Stiles got to know the owner of Hey Joe’s when he previously taught at Delta State University, which also is located in Cleveland. The owner had seen a similar mural done in the them of the Last Supper in Texas and asked Stiles to create one similar for his establishment.
The 12 figures seated with Jesus in Stiles’s mural are blues music legends Muddy Waters, John Lee Hooker, Charley Patton, Robert Johnson, Pinetop Perkins, R.L. Burnside, Howlin’ Wolf, Son House, T Model Ford, B.B. King, Junior Kimbrough and Lead Belly.
“Robert Johnson is Judas because he’s said to have sold his soul to the devil,” Stiles said.
Stiles was referring to the legend that claims blues master Johnson met the Devil at a crossroads in the Mississippi Delta region. During their encounter, Johnson pledged his soul to the Devil in return for becoming the greatest blues musician alive.
The imagery in Stiles’ mural extends beyond the famed musicians to also celebrate the Mississippi Delta region. For instance, on the table the men are surrounded by food and drinks specific to the region. Behind them, through a window, a cotton field represents the region’s iconic agricultural staple.
Stiles is working on the mural in a studio inside ECSU’s Mickey L. Burnim Fine Arts building.