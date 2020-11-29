EDENTON — Edenton Cares recently was notified that its “Neighbor to Neighbor” initiative earned the local group a Small Town America Civic Volunteer Award.
The award was presented to 100 organizations across the U.S. for outstanding community service. Mayor Jimmy Stallings announced the award at a meeting of Edenton Town Council on Nov. 10.
Edenton Cares formed in April as it became apparent the COVID-19 pandemic would have significant impact on the Edenton community. The group began distributing information on personal safety as well as ways for residents to care for neighbors in need.
Edenton Cares volunteers went door to door, handing out leaflets and window signs to more than 2,000 Edenton homes, asking residents to contact elderly residents and those most vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus.
Volunteers believe Edenton’s population is more vulnerable to COVID-19 because of its high number of retirees and residents with diabetes or other health-related issues.
“I was happy to be a part of this effort to help people stay safe and to notify their neighbors if they needed help,” said Rebecca Hearn, an Edenton Cares volunteer. “The positive response we received made it a very rewarding experience.”
Coordinators for Edenton Cares include Roger Coleman and Craig Miller. Both Coleman and Miller agree that mask-wearing and social distancing continue to be effective ways to stop the spread of COVID-19. They also say checking on one’s neighbors, the goal of Neighbor to Neighbor, remains important.
The Small Town America Civic Volunteer Award is presented by Civic Plus, the largest provider of online services to local government sector in the U.S. Other sponsors include the National Volunteer Fire Council, the National Association of Counties, the National Association of Towns and Townships, Points of Light and Main Street America.
Rodgers wins $1.1K in Legion fundraising event
HERTFORD — John Rodgers of Elizabeth City took home $1,132.50 as the grand prize winner of this year’s Hertford American Legion Post 126’s annual Veterans Day post fundraiser.
Four others also received prizes from the cash raffle fundraiser which netted the post half of the $4,530 raised in ticket sales.
“In the past, this annual fundraiser consisted of various equipment type items and gift certificates for services from merchants throughout the local area,” Post Commander Rick Caporale said. “However, with the current pandemic situation and affect on our local businesses we elected to just go with a cash fundraiser raffle.”
Other winners included: Jarvis Abbott of Elizabeth City, who won $679.50; Darrell McKinney of Elizabeth City, who took home $226.50;; Jim Colyer of Hertford, who won $113.25; and Mike Ellis, also of Elizabeth City, who took home $113.25.
Ellis, a Post 126 member, donated his winnings back to the post.
“We certainly appreciate the support from people in the local area, with our fundraiser,” Caporale said. “Having to cancel our regular Veterans Day observance was a disappointment.”
The post was able to hold a flag retirement ceremony on Veterans Day in which more than 180 worn and old U.S. flags were retired.
Monies raised from the cash raffle fundraiser will go toward supporting programs for veterans and youth as well as the post’s operations.