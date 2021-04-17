EDENTON — The Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce this week awarded its Community Champion Award to the Edenton-Chowan Schools in recognition of the district’s efforts on behalf of children and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Susan Creed, executive director for the Chamber, presented the Community Champion Award to Edenton-Chowan Superintendent Michael Sasscer and the Board of Education at its meeting Tuesday.
Creed noted that throughout the pandemic, the school district has worked to help both students and staff get through an unprecedented time.
“You put our children first, and you adapted over and over to ensure their safety and the safety of your teachers and staff,” she said.
Creed noted that because district officials “put in the extra hours, made tough decisions and put our children first” parents were able to go to work, businesses were able to stay open and “our community will come out of this OK.”
“That has been no easy task, but you did it,” she said.
In a Facebook post, the Edenton-Chowan Schools thanked the Chamber for the award.
“Edenton-Chowan Schools is honored and humbled to receive this award,” the post reads in part. “The effort and energy that went into this year was always for our children. We made this year dazzling because we believed it was our calling to serve our children. We made this year dazzling because we believed in each other.”
Instead of holding its annual awards banquet, the Chamber opted to give one Community Champion Award this year, said Amber Hardy, president of the Chamber Board of Directors.
“We have so many wonderful organizations that we are so proud of and would love to recognize each and every one,” she said. “However, the school system has been there for us parents and this community throughout the pandemic. We have truly been able to count on them.”
Hardy went on to say that in some other communities children had no option to attend in person school, “but Edenton-Chowan Schools made it a priority for our kids and this community.”