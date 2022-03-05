EDENTON — Feb. 22 marked the celebration of Josephine Napoleon Leary, a renowned African American businesswoman who once lived in Edenton.
Leary, who was born into slavery in 1856 in Williamston, came to Edenton a few decades later with her husband “Sweety” Leary after being freed. Once in Edenton, she became a well-known entrepreneur and property owner, who built her own real estate empire.
Perhaps her most famous property, which is named for her, is the Josephine Leary Building in downtown Edenton. Located on South Broad Street near the waterfront, it was constructed in 1894 and is currently home to the Chowan Herald office and private residences.
Leary died of cancer in 1923, but not before leaving an indelible mark on Edenton.
Leary’s life was chronicled in “The Life and Legacy of Josephine Napoleon Leary,” published by area resident Dorothy Spruill Redford.
Last month, Edenton Town Council voted unanimously to declare Feb. 22, 2022, as “Josephine Napoleon Leary Day.” Activities were held throughout the day to celebrate Leary and her achievements.
Novelist Kianna Alexander visited Edenton that day to debut her book “Carolina Built” at Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library. While historical fiction, “Carolina Built” is an account of Leary’s life in Edenton and how she overcame both personal and societal obstacles to become an inspiration to many.
Alexander and a small entourage visited John A. Holmes High School to speak to students in history and English classes. Later in the afternoon, she visited the Boys & Girls Club, the Badham house on East Gale Street and the Josephine Leary Building on South Broad Street.
Around midday, Alexander attended a panel discussion on Leary at the library co-sponsored by the Edenton Historical Commission. That was followed by a question-and-answer session and a book signing for Alexander’s book.
Alexis Tobias-Jacavone, a historian with the EHC, and Bob Quinn, who established the Edenton Museum Trail, spoke ahead of Alexander.
“Josephine Leary was one of the most successful businesswomen in our region’s history,” Tobias-Jacavone said. “She is a woman we need to talk about in 2022. Despite her race and her gender, she still built her American dream and never gave up. She passed away knowing she went from enslaved to one of the most successful women in the area.”
“Josephine Leary’s pride and her declaration atop her building could not be overlooked and sparked my curiosity to add it to the (museum) trail,” Quinn said. “Research on her was difficult but was amazing when I found it. I’ve seen many stop at her (museum trail) sign. She was an inspiring, amazing lady with grit, soul and an ‘I can do it’ spirit.”
Alexander said she felt a “connection” to Leary while writing her book.
“I felt a sort of kinship with her,” Alexander said. “I have to juggle publishing, writing, marketing and editing as an author. She had to juggle a lot in her lifetime, too. I felt more of a closeness to her, the more I learned about her. Finishing the book was emotional and it will always stay with me.”
Alexander continued. “If you take anything away from this book, take away perseverance and legacy. We can take this undue societal pressure off of women that has been on them forever, these caretaking roles. You can still do what you want and not have to do those other things.”
Alexander also acknowledged Dorothy Redford’s booklet on Leary and the help it had provided her.
“I loved what the original author (Redford) did, I just wanted to expand the narrative,” she said.