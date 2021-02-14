The early minutes of Unanimity Lodge No. 7 in Edenton list several noteworthy Colonial-era Freemasons who visited there between 1775 and 1778.
Provincial Grand Secretary William Brimage is recorded as having visited with the Edenton Brethren on Feb. 4, 1777. Brother Brimage’s (also spelled “Brimmage”) attendance at Unanimity is unique not only because it was his only visit to the lodge; it also roughly coincides with his involvement in the infamous Gourd Patch Affair.
This Tory-backed plot, otherwise known as the Llewelyn Conspiracy of 1777, which gained some moderate popularity among several Anglican loyalists in the northeastern counties of North Carolina, sought to depose their revolutionary Whig compatriots.
The conspiracy finds its namesake in the ploys devised by John Llewelyn, a planter and justice of the peace from Martin County. During the previous year, Llewelyn began garnering support from many in the Anglican church who saw, as he did, their faith coming under attack from the revolutionary state government.
He and his cohorts initially intended to resist the kinds of measures enacted by the Whigs. Llewelyn, as Jeffrey Crow states in his scholarly article, “Tory Plots and Anglican Loyalty,” “planned to organize secret tory societies throughout the South.” Llewelyn’s conspiratorial secret society with its enigmatic practices and symbolism, while common to any secret society, was also highly suggestive of Freemasonry.
Llewelyn’s plot, which, it was later found, involved taking hostage both Gov. Richard Caswell and the magazine at Halifax, unraveled by the summer of 1777. Learning of the conspiracy that July, Gov. Caswell, who, like Brimage, was a member of the St. John’s Lodge in New Bern, took steps to quell any further loyalist uprisings. He did so as Crow states, by ordering “out the militia to guard the magazines from Halifax to the Cape Fear.”
At once, the Provincial Grand Secretary attempted to flee the state. He tried to get to Virginia, leaving his family in the care of their plantation home in Bertie County. Brother Brimage commandeered a boat at gunpoint but only made it just short of Currituck Inlet, somewhere on the Outer Banks, after being stranded by stormy weather.
Eventually apprehended and later imprisoned at Edenton on charges of treason, William Brimage remained an ardent loyalist to the end. This one-time Vice Admiralty Court judge, though indicted, did not stand trial and was released that September.
Gov. Caswell offered no respite for the jailed Tory conspirator and refused to grant him bail. This was perhaps just a bit of Masonic justice for Brother Caswell, “despite the former judge’s pleas from ‘a poisonous and noisome dungeon.’” Before year’s end, the Bertie court authorities ordered William Brimage to take the state oaths; he refused and fled to New York the following April.