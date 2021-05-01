Major Malachi Parson Jr., who grew up in Edenton, made history when he served as the first Black presidential support pilot for Marine Helicopter Squadron One from June 1981 until July 1983.
In that role, Parson was responsible for flying the president of the United States, Ronald Reagan. Parson in fact was the first Black helicopter pilot to fly an American president.
Parson was assigned to Marine Helicopter Squadron One at Quantico, Virginia, and was recognized for his service to the squadron upon his retirement in 1984.
Parson went on to serve assignments at Naval Air Station, in Pensacola, Florida; at Camp Lejeune, in Jacksonville, North Carolina; and Quantico Marine Base, in Virginia. He served as a helicopter aircraft commander and nuclear officer. He also was featured on the cover of the May 1983 edition of the Marine Corps Gazette.
Many will recall the photos of Marines on recruitment posters. Most notable is one of Parson in his flight gear. The poster says, “Marines. Maybe you can be one of us. The few. The proud. The Marines.”
To truly appreciate the advancement in aviation science, it was not until July 12, 1957, that President Dwight D. Eisenhower became the first president to use a helicopter while in office. Prior to 1956, the Secret Service did not believe safety concerns were adequately addressed and barred the use of helicopters for transporting the president, except in the event of an emergency.
Parson was recently joined by close friends, Capt. Clarence McClease, and Chowan County Commissioner Ellis Lawrence, who all attended NC A&T State University following graduation from Edenton’s D.F. Walker High School in 1967.
Parson and his late wife Gwen, have two children, Kimberly and Malachi III. Parson and his wife Mary currently reside in Greensboro.