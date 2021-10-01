EDENTON — A biennial event that's raised funds for decades to help keep Edenton one of nation's "prettiest small towns," returns next weekend.
The Edenton Woman's Club's Pilgrimage Tour of Private Homes and Sites will be held in Edenton Friday and Saturday, Oct. 8-9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
According to organizers, the Pilgrimage is a self-guided tour through both Historic Edenton and the surrounding county, highlighting examples of beautiful homes whose architecture dates from the 1700s to the 1900s.
The Edenton Woman’s Club has hosted the Pilgrimage since 1949. Because the Pilgrimage is held every two years, this year's event will be the 36th. Tickets for adults are $35 in advance, $40 the day of the event.
The club uses all proceeds from the event to support historic preservation and restoration efforts as well as fund projects that promote history through education.
This year's Pilgrimage will include several special events. Tea Time will be held at the 1767 Chowan County Courthouse both days of the Pilgrimage at 2 p.m. The event features limited, reserved seating to ticket-holders. Inquire at the ticket booth the day of the event or call 252-368-1118 for reservations.
An exhibit by Museum of the Albemarle, "Steeped in Time: Tea and Traditions," will be on display at the 1767 Courthouse. The Edenton Woman's Club will also host a pop-up shop on the courthouse green selling crafts made by club members and books by the club. Food trucks selling lunch items will also be on the courthouse green from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days of the event.
Tickets are on sale at the 1767 Chowan County Courthouse and online at edentonpilgrimage.org/. For more information, call Debbie Feger, Pilgrimage co-chair at 484-883-710.