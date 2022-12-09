Nixon 1

Kermit Nixon (back left) with his winning 1981-1982 tennis team at the University of Mount Olive (then Mount Olive College). Players pictured include Mike Bowen, Tom Coggin, David McGee and Paul Pagano. Not pictured are Jean Scaturo and Coach Danny Phillips.

 Contributed Photo

EDENTON — Forty years ago, when the Mount Olive College men’s tennis team took home the championship at the Eastern Tarheel Conference tournament, Chowan County native Kermit Nixon was a key part of the team.

Nixon recently was inducted into the Hall of Fame at what is now the University of Mount Olive, alongside his teammates from the 1981-82 championship season. Nixon, his teammates and family attended a ceremony at the university on Nov. 12 to celebrate the anniversary.

