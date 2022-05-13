Sell one and they will come.
That could be the pitch for the eye-catching milkshakes Tim Egyud sells through his mobile On the Spot Creamery business.
Egyud said all it takes is one person walking around an event space with one of his tasty cold milkshakes topped with a piece of scrumptious cheesecake, and a line of customers will immediately form in front of his ice cream trailer.
Egyud started his mobile ice cream trailer business, On the Spot Creamery, last Mother’s Day. He says he’s stayed busy ever since.
In addition to selling his milkshakes at community events, Egyud is also available for special occasions like birthday and retirement parties, ice cream socials, weddings and corporate events.
He also sets up his mobile ice cream trailer at locations around Moyock, where he lives, for the general public. His schedule can be found on the On the Spot Creamery’s Facebook page.
Egyud moved to Currituck County from Pittsburgh, Pa., a couple of years ago with his wife, Amber, who is the chief operating and nursing officer for Chesapeake Regional Healthcare. Egyud and his wife were familiar with the area because they had vacationed on the Outer Banks on multiple occasions.
Egyud works for the transportation department for the Currituck County Schools. He says he gets to work full-time with On the Spot Creamery during the summer months.
On the Spot Creamery offers standard ice cream flavors like vanilla, chocolate and strawberry. However, Egyud also offers specialty treats like Fruity Pebbles ice cream, and sells a Cheerwine vanilla ice cream float that features ice cream and Cheerwine soda.
Egyud said his own favorite is a vanilla custard he makes similar to one he loved as a young boy growing up in Illinois.
Egyud’s milkshakes come in multiple flavors and often reflect the season. His milkshakes that include a piece of cheesecake on top are offered throughout the year. Egyud serves his milkshakes in glass jars customers are able to keep the glass jars when they purchase the milkshakes.
In addition to ice cream and milkshakes, Egyud also sells hot dogs complete with his own special chili and a West Virginia-style pepperoni roll. The item, which can be served cold or hot, originated with West Virginia coal miners who ate them for lunch in the early 20th century.
Egyud said the best part of owning his own business has been getting to meet so many people.
When he’s not working, Egyud enjoys spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. Some of his family members also help with the business.
For more information about On the Spot Creamery, visit its Facebook page or call (252) 621-8593.