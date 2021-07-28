Prolific Poet Carl Sandburg
On July 22, 1967, American poet, journalist, biographer and folk musician Carl Sandburg died at Connemara, his antebellum home in Flat Rock, where he wrote a third of his works and spent the last 22 years of his life.
Born in January 1878 to Swedish immigrants in Galesburg, Illinois, Sandburg left school after the eighth grade. He worked numerous odd jobs and hoboed his way across the West before serving in the Spanish-American War.
As a family man, Sandburg settled into journalism, writing for the Chicago Daily News while still pursuing his poetry. By 1945, when the family moved to Flat Rock, Sandburg had published several volumes of poetry, written five children’s books and received two Pulitzer Prizes: one for Corn Huskers and another for Abraham Lincoln: The War Years. He won a third Pulitzer Prize in 1951 for his Complete Poems.
Connemara’s 264 acres offered plenty of space for Mrs. Sandburg’s prize-winning goats and plenty of solitude for the poet. There, in an upstairs garret, Sandburg wrote, and in a downstairs bedroom, he died at age 89.
Justice at Nuremburg: Judge Fitzroy D. Phillips
On July 19, 1982, former Superior Court Justice Fitzroy Donald Phillips died in Rockingham. He was one of two North Carolina judges who participated in the second phase of trials of former Nazi officials at Nuremberg, Germany (the other was Richard Dillard Dixon).
Phillips was born in Laurinburg in 1893, where he practiced law after studying at UNC. After service in the American Expeditionary Force in the First World War, he was elected mayor of Rockingham. In 1923, he was elected solicitor of the Thirteenth Judicial District, a role similar to that of district attorney, and 11 years later he was elected a Superior Court justice for the same district.
Following the major war crimes trials held before the International Military Tribunal in Nuremberg in 1945 and 1946, the United States established military courts to try lesser Nazi officials. In November 1946, Phillips resigned his judgeship to serve as one of the three judges of what was called Military Tribunal II, which presided over two trials in 1947.
The tribunal met again in 1948 to hear additional details concerning the second case. The Nuremburg trials collectively established the precedents for the successful prosecution of war criminals.
Phillips returned home to serve as Superior Court judge before retiring in 1962.
Country Music’s International Ambassador, George Hamilton IV
On July 19, 1937, country music star George Hamilton IV was born in Winston-Salem. While a student at UNC, the young Hamilton recorded “A Rose and a Baby Ruth” at the independent Chapel Hill label, Colonial Records. The song eventually became a gold record.
Hamilton left Chapel Hill for Nashville to pursue a career in country music and was invited to join the Grand Old Opry in 1960. Later that year he signed a record contract with RCA.
His fame quickly rose, and in 1963, he topped the Billboard Country chart with “Abilene.” After his popularity declined in America in the 1970s, he began traveling internationally, and had events in the Middle East and Eastern Europe. The activities earned Hamilton the nickname of “The International Ambassador of Country Music.”
In 2010, Hamilton was inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame. He died in 2014.
Cherokee wrestler and chief
On July 19, 1906, Osley Bird Saunooke, super heavyweight wrestler and Chief of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, was born in Cherokee.
Professional wrestling was a natural fit for Saunooke, who served in the Marine Corps, stood 6 feet, 6 inches tall and weighed more than 350 pounds. During the Depression, he began wrestling and his rise in the sport was quick. In 1937, he became the Super Heavyweight Champion of the World, and he went on to hold that title for 14 years. When he retired from the wrestling in 1951, Saunooke had fought 5,217 matches all over the country.
After retiring from the ring Saunooke changed gears quickly. He was elected Principal Chief of the ECBI almost immediately, serving in that capacity from 1951 to 1955 and again from 1959 to 1963. Saunooke is widely credited with turning the Cherokee’s home in western North Carolina into a model reservation. He is also often praised for working closely with the federal and state governments to ensure greater autonomy for the Cherokee.
Respected for his leadership abilities, Saunooke was the first Indian east of the Mississippi River elected to an office in the National Congress of American Indians. He died in 1965.
Anti-Slavery Sentiment Sparks Quaker Organization
On July 19, 1816, 23 delegates from four Quaker meetings organized the North Carolina Manumission Society in Guilford County. The delegates represented 147 members in local societies. The antislavery organization alternated between Quaker meeting meeting houses at Centre and Deep River until it disbanded after 1834. Female auxiliary societies were added beginning in 1825. Members met resistance from many quarters and had difficulty retaining printers for their handbills and other publications.
The Manumission Society was the chief antislavery society in antebellum North Carolina. Little is known about the separate North Carolina Abolition Society organized in 1824. Though the impact of the society’s activities on state politics is generally considered small, one of its major achievements was colonizing 420 slaves in Liberia.
After 1830, participation in the society declined, mostly due to the westward migration of its members and the rise of the more radical abolitionist movement. The Manumission Society’s final meeting was held in 1834 after legal and other pressures forced the society to disband. Many of its members turned their abolitionist energies toward working for the Underground Railroad.
Cherokees Seek Peace After Rutherford Expedition
On July 20, 1777, the Overhill Cherokee Indians signed a treaty of peace and ceded their lands east of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The meeting between Indian representatives and commissioners from North Carolina and Virginia took place at Long Island in the Holston River in Tennessee, and has since come to be known as the Treaty of Long Island of the Holston.
White settlers had long been encroaching on Cherokee tribal lands, and after the Indian demand in 1776 for the withdrawal of settlers was met with no action, the Cherokees began to attack frontier settlements. Citizens of the backcountry were alarmed. Griffith Rutherford, brigadier general of the Salisbury District militia, called for volunteers to conduct an expedition against the Cherokee. The Indians, having gotten word of the expedition, abandoned many of their settlements. Rutherford’s men burned whatever was left behind.
Rutherford concluded his campaign in October, having effectively neutralized the threat of the Cherokee in North Carolina. As refugees, surviving over the winter on wild game, nuts and fruits, the remaining Cherokee agreed to discuss peace terms the following year.
Hillsborough Convention Fails to Ratify Constitution
On July 21, 1788, 270 delegates convened in Hillsborough for what would become a two-week debate on ratifying the national Constitution that had been drafted in Philadelphia in 1787. The Anti-Federalist delegates outnumbered their Federalist colleagues by a margin of two-to-one.
The Federalists wanted to strengthen the powers of the federal government to help the country keep from dissolving. They argued that the powers granted to the federal government in the Articles of Confederation were not sufficient. On the other side, the Anti-Federalists were suspicious of the federal government, and did not want self-rule to come under fire from a government that could intrude on state and individual rights.
Knowing that they would likely lose, members of the Federalist minority brought a stenographer to the convention to record their arguments for publication in hopes of changing public opinion in the future. The debate resulted in the delegates voting 184 to 84 to neither ratify nor reject the Constitution, and North Carolina was not part of the Union until the 1789 Fayetteville Convention. One of the major reasons why North Carolina didn’t ratify the Constitution was the lack of Bill of Rights.
Surveying of the State Boundary and the Block House Near Tryon
On July 20, 1813, representatives from North Carolina and South Carolina met near the present-day town of Tryon and marked the state boundary at a prominent building of the period known as the Block House.
The event was designed to help resolve a series of bitter boundary disputes with South Carolina. The Proprietary province of Carolina was divided into two separate colonies as of 1712, but no official boundary was specified for many years.
An initial agreement in 1730 called for the boundary to start 30 miles south of the mouth of the Cape Fear River and run northwest parallel to the river. Surveys in 1735 and 1737 brought the diagonal line beyond the settled regions to a remote meadow that was thought to lie on the 35th parallel.
As early as 1750, the Block House site stood as a prominent landmark along the line between the Carolinas, although technically 300 feet within South Carolina. It was used a trading post and fortification.
In 1764, another survey began at the same meadow where the line had ended in 1737. Work began on the boundary again in 1772. After years of disagreements, both states finally accepted the 1764 and 1772 survey lines in 1813, reasoning that what each state lost in one survey was made up for by the other.
Border disputes have continued into the modern era, and after more than 20 years of debate over minor adjustments, the Carolinas reached a final border agreement in 2016.
Kay Kyser: Radio Personality
On July 23, 1985, James “Kay” Kyser, popular radio personality and bandleader, died in Chapel Hill. Born in Rocky Mount in 1905, Kyser attended the University of North Carolina where he was an exuberant head cheerleader and the class president. Also known as the “Ol’ Professor of Swing,” Kyser became one of the most wild and grandiose bandleaders of the swing era.
In the 1930s, Kyser toured with his band, Kyser’s Kollege of Musical Knowledge, through much of the Midwest. By the next decade, they garnered national attention and had 11 number-one hits. Although he never learned to play an instrument, Kyser was a top-notch entertainer and went on to star in over a dozen movies, co-starring with actors such as Lucille Ball and John Barrymore.
In 1941, Kyser was the first person to perform live at camp shows for U.S. military personnel, predating other famous performers such as Bob Hope. He retired suddenly in 1950, withdrawing to Chapel Hill where he remained until his death. In 1999, he was inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame.
Sensational 1890s Murder in Winston-Salem
On July 20, 1892, Ellen Smith was fatally shot by Peter DeGraff near the Zinzendorf Hotel in Winston-Salem. The murder became the subject of a popular turn-of-the-century ballad, “Poor Ellen Smith.”
The maid in the home of a Winston-Salem merchant, Smith became pregnant while romantically involved with DeGraff, a local ladies’ man and ne’er-do-well. The child was stillborn or died after birth during a visit to Smith’s family in Yadkin County. On that visit, Smith was allegedly accompanied by DeGraff, who denied that the child was his.
DeGraff subsequently broke off the relationship and threatened to shoot Smith if she attempted to contact him again.
On July 17, the two had a major quarrel at the home of Smith’s employer. Tensions cooled the next day and DeGraff sent a note Smith telling her that he loved her and asking to see her on evening of the 20th. Smith’s body was found the next morning when individuals were directed to the site by a man who was apparently DeGraff himself.
DeGraff soon fled and lived under an assumed name in Mt. Airy, but returned in June 1893 and was arrested. At the trial, the accumulated evidence pointed convincingly towards DeGraff, who pled innocence, as the killer.
Convicted, DeGraff’s execution was held in 1894. He confessed to the murder in front of the large crowd of onlookers right before he was executed.
Planter and Politician Elias Carr
On July 22, 1900, Elias Carr, planter and former governor, died at “Bracebridge Hall,” his home in Old Sparta for most of his life.
Born in 1839 to early settlers and planters in Edgecombe and Nash counties, Carr was orphaned with the death of his mother in 1840 and his father in 1843. He was raised by an aunt and uncle in Warren County where he received his early schooling before finishing his education at UNC and the University of Virginia.
Carr was an enlightened farmer, and his use of scientific methods in his varied agricultural endeavors made him very wealthy. In 1887, he became the first president of the North Carolina Farmer’s Association and as such he became well known throughout the state.
After gaining significant political experience with the Farmer’s Alliance, Carr was nominated for governor by the Democratic Party in 1892 and won the office. His single term in the state’s top job was marked by progressive policies and efficient management, and he advocated for many of the same things he championed before entering the political sphere, including better roads and more funding for rural schools.
After his term, Carr retired to “Bracebridge Hall,” where he died a few years later.
Antacid inventor had Chapel Hill ties
On July 24, 1859, Isaac Emerson, the “Bromo-Seltzer King,” was born in Orange County.
Emerson enrolled at UNC, working with a local druggist while pursuing a degree in chemistry, which he received in 1879. He married and moved to Baltimore where he established several drugstores and began experimenting with the headache remedy that he eventually patented as Bromo-Seltzer.
To produce and market his product, Emerson created the Emerson Drug Company in 1891. His remedy became wildly successful due in large part to his marketing genius. He advertised the product across the county and the world.
In 1911, he oversaw the construction of the Emerson Bromo-Seltzer Tower, a 15-story skyscraper in Baltimore. The tower originally had a 51-foot tall, rotating and glowing blue Bromo-Seltzer bottle at its top. The bottle was eventually removed but the tower remains a well-known landmark, now housing artists’ studios and a fire department.
Emerson was deeply involved in Maryland’s naval reserves and personally financed a naval squadron during the Spanish-American War. He donated the money to build UNC’s first sports stadium in 1914, which remained in use until 1971.
Politician and Prize-Winning Poet John Charles McNeill
On July 24, 1874, poet John Charles McNeill was born in Wagram. He spent a blissful childhood in Scotland County before attending Wake Forest College. After studying law his junior year, McNeill graduated as valedictorian of his class in 1897, and received a master’s degree in English two years later.
At 26, he moved to Lumberton, where he established himself as an attorney, although he preferred journalism and poetry to the drudgery of law. It was in Lumberton that he began submitting material, including poems, to a weekly newspaper.
Elected to the state senate in 1903, McNeill continued to pen poems, a number of which were published in Century Magazine and the Charlotte Observer. He joined the staff at the Observer in 1904. Already an established poet, he became a roving journalist, covering interesting stories from all over the state. In October 1905, McNeill won first place in the competition for the inaugural Patterson Cup, the first literary contest held in North Carolina. The achievement brought McNeill the unofficial title of “North Carolina’s Poet Laureate.”
McNeill died at age 33. His boyhood home has been restored and is open to the public at Temperance Hall in Wagram.
Truman Adviser Kenneth Royall of Goldsboro
On July 24, 1894, Kenneth Royall, the last United States Secretary of War and the first Secretary of the Army, was born in Goldsboro.
After graduating from Harvard Law School in 1917, Royall joined the Army. He served in France from August 1918 until February 1919. At that time, Royall returned to Goldsboro and began practicing law.
In June 1942, he retired from his legal practice, by then headquartered in both Goldsboro and Raleigh, in order to accept a commission as colonel in the U.S. Army, managing the War Department’s legal services.
Royall was soon promoted to brigadier general and, in 1945, he was appointed undersecretary of war and received the Distinguished Service Medal. President Harry S. Truman selected him to be Secretary of War in July 1947.
Two months later, with the formation of the Defense Department, that position was eliminated, and Royall was designated Secretary of the Army. He held that position until he resigned in April 1949. Later that year Royall became a partner in a New York City law firm where he worked until 1968.
Royall retired to Raleigh and died in 1971. He is buried in Goldsboro.