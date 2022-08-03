TODAY
Library program
The Camden Public Library will host a big kid storytime for kids ages 4-6, at 10:30 a.m.
FRIDAY
Biz ribbon cuttings
Electric Garden and Magical Wanderings will host ribbon cuttings and business after hours at 608 E. Fearing St., Elizabeth City, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
First Friday ArtWalk
First Friday ArtWalk will be held in downtown Elizabeth City from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Unity prayer
A unity prayer will be held at Waterfront Park in Elizabeth City at noon.
Food pantry
Food Bank of the Albemarle’s food pantry has reopened at a temporary location in the former Cycle Gallery at 1008 Halstead Blvd., Elizabeth City. Hours are Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
SATURDAY
Ruritan breakfast
The Nixonton Ruritan Club will host a pancakes and sausage breakfast at the Halls Creek Clubhouse from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Cost is $6 for adults, $3 for kids younger than 10.
Adult arts classes
The Perquimans Arts League and the Perquimans County Library will host a sampler of arts classes for adults at the library at 514 S. Church St., Hertford, Saturday, Aug. 6, 13, 20 and 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. To register, call 426-3041.
Waterfront Market
The Downtown Waterfront Market will be held at Mariners’ Wharf Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Event features vendors.
Habitat hours
Summer hours for the Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity Sale Store at 306 Mill St., Elizabeth City, will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.
Quilt Lovers
Colonial Quilt Lovers Guild of Northeastern North Carolina will meet at Church of Redeemer at N.C. 343 in Camden at 10 a.m. Call: Lynn Scull at 252-330-8081.
MONDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Edenton Baptist Church in Edenton from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Alzheimer’s support
The Alzheimer’s/Dementia Support Group for caregivers and family members will meet at Hertford United Methodist Church, Hertford, at 1 p.m. Contact: 252-404-7090 or 252 333-7774.
EC Rotary Club
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet at the Parish House of Christ Episcopal Church at 1 p.m. Lunch will be served. Nathaniel Simpson of Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Parks and Recreation-Par 3 Course, will be the speaker.
WEDNESDAY
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a Swedish meatballs meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Pasquotank NAACP
The Pasquotank Chapter of the NAACP will hold a general membership meeting at 7:15 p.m. Contact: 267-6868.
UPCOMING
At the Movies
Museum of the Albemarle will host a screening of the film, “The Secret Life of Pets,” during its At the Movies series Thursday, Aug. 11, with showings at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Pre-registration requested for groups of 10 or more.
Saturday Science
Port Discover will host a Second Saturday Science program at 611 E Main St., Elizabeth City, on Saturday, Aug. 13.
History for Lunch
Marvin Tupper Jones, a descendant of the Chowanoke Native American tribe, will give a History for Lunch presentation at Museum of the Albemarle Wednesday, Aug. 17, at noon. The Chowanoke Nation was the largest of the Algonquian nations in North Carolina. The English encountered them in 1586, one year before the arrival of the Lost Colony and 21 years before the settlement of Jamestown. Register in advance through the Museum’s Facebook page or website.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a meatloaf or liver and onions meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
CPR, AED training
The Elizabeth City Fire Department and the Compress & Shock Foundation will host free training in CPR and use of automated external defibrillators for both adults and infants in the fellowship hall at Fountain of Life Church, 1107 U.S. Highway 17, Elizabeth City, Saturday, Aug. 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Welcome to Medicare
The Currituck Center of NC Cooperative Extension will host a “Welcome to Medicare” session on Aug. 18, from 10 a.m. to noon. The program will cover Medicare basic benefits, Medicare supplemental plans, Medicare Advantage plans, and prescription drug plans. Register at https://welcometomedicareaugust2022.eventbrite.com or call 252-232-2261.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a veal parmesan meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
United Way kickoff
The Albemarle Area United Way will hold its 2023 annual Awards & Kickoff Luncheon at the K.E. White Center Aug. 25, from noon to 1:30 p.m. Aubrey Lane, senior vice president and chief of staff at Sentara Healthcare, will be the speaker. Tickets are $15 and available by calling the AAUW at 252-333-1510.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a 12-inch submarine sandwich meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Heritage Festival
The Camden Heritage Festival will be held at Camden Community Park Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Event will include antique farm equipment, demonstrations, classic cars, children’s games and activities, live animals, woodworking, weaving, a Swamp Monster costume contest, beekeeping and live entertainment.