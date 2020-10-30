With people spending more time at home due to the COVID pandemic, more are choosing to complete home improvement projects to pass the time.
Kayla Eller, owner of Inner Banks Interiors in Camden, said people may upcycle just one item of furniture or decide to give an entire room a facelift.
Originally from Virginia Beach, Virginia, Eller earned an associate degree in interior design from the Art Institute of Charlotte. She has worked as an interior designer for more than a decade.
“It is what I enjoy doing,” she said.
At Inner Banks Interiors, Eller offers a variety of services. Besides custom interior design help, she offers home decor items and a design gallery. She also teaches classes on do-it-yourself projects.
Eller calls one of her most popular DIY classes “Bring Your Own Piece.” Participants bring an item (typically wooden) from home and she shows them how to upcycle the item, transforming it into a better version of itself to improve the look of any room.
Eller suggests to participants bringing “something they want to make pretty again.” She provides all the materials needed to either paint or give new life to an older piece.
Eller also offers private classes, and often groups of friends or families will sign up. Previous classes have included a chalk couture class and a Christmas card kit class.
Typically when the holidays are approaching, people like to do a little home improvement before family and friends come over, Eller said. Projects can include adding a new backsplash or a new design element. Popular color trends include whites and grays and materials like marble, she said.
Customers seeking a custom interior design will find plenty of samples to choose from in Eller’s showroom at 175 U.S. Highway 158 West. Eller also offers a wide selection of Dixie Belle Paint for customers who want to upcycle a piece of furniture.
Eller said people are finding more time now to tackle those kinds of projects. And she enjoys helping them.
“I really like creating; no one piece is ever the same,” said Eller.
For more information, visit the Inner Banks Interiors Facebook page.