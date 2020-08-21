If timing really is everything, Amber Elliott’s finding out the Berri-licious frozen yogurt bar was for sale was right on time.
Elliott and her husband, Dan, became the new owners of Berri-licious at 1725 City Center Boulevard on June 23, just as area residents started looking for cool treats to escape the summer heat.
Elliott said she and her husband have decided for now to keep Berri-licious’ same menu and decor.
At Berri-licious, customers can choose between 10 different flavors of frozen yogurt to create their own tasty treat. After choosing their favorite yogurt, customers can add their favorite toppings from a topping bar. Toppings include Reese’s chocolate and peanut butter candies, walnuts, gummies and strawberries.
“You name it, and we have it,” Elliott said.
Unlike many yogurt bars, Berri-licious doesn’t base a yogurt cup’s price on its weight. There are three different sized-cups — small, medium and large — and each has a set price.
In addition to frozen yogurt, Berri-licious also sells hand-dipped ice cream from Wisconsin. A popular flavor is “Exhausted Parent,” which is a bourbon-and-espresso-flavored ice cream. Elliott said children often pick a tasty cherry and blue moon ice cream called “Superman.”
Berri-lcious’ cool treats can be placed in either cups or waffle cones.
Elliott, who previously worked for a law firm, said she enjoys owning her own business. She likes interacting with customers as well as the flexibility to spend more time with her family.
“It’s been amazing,” Elliott said.
On sunny afternoons, it’s not uncommon to see families enjoying yogurt or ice cream on the picnic tables outside Berri-licious.
Elliott said she and her husband plan to keep their frozen yogurt shop open a little longer in the year, possibly extending into the winter.
Berri-licious’ hours are noon to 9 p.m. every day. For more information, visit the Berri-licious Facebook page.