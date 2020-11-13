For Thaddeus English, deciding to study to become a physician assistant quite literally was a case of “physician heal thyself.”
Originally from Pennsylvania, English got interested in pursuing a health career after being injured himself numerous times in his youth. English said he got banged up a bit playing football, riding motorcycles, even falling out of a tree.
English originally sought to be a physical therapist, but discovered he wanted to be a physician assistant while attending Lock Haven University in Lock Haven, Pennsylvania.
Physician assistants perform many of the same tasks as physicians: They examine patients, prescribe medicines and order diagnostic tests. In fact, one of the chief differences between doctors and physician assistants is their years of training. Doctors, depending on their specialty, spend four years in a medical program, plus another three to five years in a medical residency. Physician assistants typically spend less time in training programs — about 27 months, according to U.S. News.
One other difference is that physician assistants can’t operate medical practices on their own. Typically, they have to work under the supervision of a doctor.
“As a physician assistant you are trained in all the specialties,” said English, who trained in rural primary care and has participated in a wide range of medical services — everything from delivering babies to removing a gallbladder.
After earning his degree 20 years ago, English said he saw an ad online for a job in Elizabeth City working with a cardiologist. He’s since worked in nephrology, internal medicine and, most recently, urgent care.
English recently joined Manuli Internal Medicine in Elizabeth City, and is currently accepting new patients. He is seeing patients for urgent care, primary care and those needing physicals to obtain a commercial driver’s license.
English is enthusiastic about his new job with Manuli Internal Medicine and looks forward to helping patients with all their health and wellness needs.
“Helping others — it’s really what it is all about,” he said.
According to English, one of the best parts of his job is seeing patients at various stages of their life. English fondly recalls seeing some of his patients he treated as teenagers who suffered athletic injuries now coming in to see him as adults.
English said he enjoys talking with patients and asking them about their lives. He said it is important to take time, ask the right questions and listen when interacting with patients.
English offers some of the familiar tips for protecting yourself against COVID-19: wear a mask, keep your social distance of six feet, and wash your hands. He also recommends touching just the straps of your mask instead of the mask itself. He also says it is vital to keep up with your regular checkups.
English said he has enjoyed living in Elizabeth City for the last 20 years.
“It is like home without snow and it is flat,” he said, comparing Elizabeth City to his hometown in the hills of Pennsylvania.
English enjoys spending time with his wife, son and stepdaughter on his small farm in Weeksville where he has an assortment of animals including goats, chickens, ducks and rabbits.