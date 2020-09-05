Blackwell Memorial Baptist
Blackwell Memorial Baptist Church will hold Sunday services in its parking lot behind the church at 700 North Road St., Elizabeth City, at 10 a.m. The service is available on FM 95.5 within a mile radius of the church and live on the church’s Facebook page.
Evangelical Methodist
Evangelical Methodist Church at 820 Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, will continue its 13-week Grief Share program for those who’ve lost a loved one. The program is held Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon. Cost is $15 for a workbook. Carol Squires is the facilitator. Contact: 252-264-2254.