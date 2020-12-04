Alexandria Kish Evans has wanted to open her own shop for a decade, and last month her dream become reality.
Evans, a Michigan native, opened North No. 4 at 215 South Broad Street in Edenton in November.
“Everything fell into place,” Evans said.
North No. 4’s inventory includes jewelry, pillows, handbags, candles, toys, women’s and men’s accessories, furniture and home decor.
“I have a lot of beautiful national brands, historic and local things,” Evans said.
One of Evans’ favorite designer lines is Brackish, a Charleston, S.C.-based brand that features earrings, bowties, cufflinks and lapel pins. Evans also offers popular brands like Jellycat for children and Hable Construction designs.
“My goal is So-Ho meets Charleston, S.C.” Evans said of the style she’s creating at North No. 4. “The store’s tagline is modernly classic goods.”
Evans said the name “North” in her shop’s name comes from her daughter’s middle name and her mother’s maiden name.
“I come from a big Irish family full of women,” said Evans. “People refer to us as the ‘North Women.’”
Although she grew up in Michigan, Evans has spent the majority of her adult life in North Carolina. She moved to Raleigh in 1994 and now lives in Merry Hill with her husband, Greg; daughter, Brinkley North Evans; and her English cream retriever, Lucky.
Evans said she was inspired to work in design by her aunt who is an interior designer. Evans went on to earn an associate degree in hospitality management from Northwestern Michigan College.
Evans has worked in branding, design and photography for 30 years. She has operated her Ten-Eighteen company since 2000, working with clients in brand-making and photography. She plans to continue to manage that company while also operating North No. 4.
Evans is enthusiastic about her reception so far.
“The town of Edenton has just been unbelievable,” she said.
Evans said she wants to make the shopping experience “as easy as possible.” She plans, for example, to offer curbside service to customers with concerns about in-person shopping during the ongoing pandemic. She’s also offering appointment shopping for people who do not want to enter the store during general hours.
Evans said she has connected with designers through her Instagram, and she plans a “really big national push” to make North No. 4 “accessible nationally and locally.”
“I have a lot of national support through networking and family,” she said.
Information about her creative company can be found at https://www.ten-eighteen.com.