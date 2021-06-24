The College of The Albemarle Foundation will host a week of free activities next week at the Fenwick-Hollowell Wetlands Trail celebrating the latest renovations to the nature walk.
The trail, which is located behind the COA campus in Elizabeth City, is now part of the Kids in Parks Program, a national campaign by the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation to promote children’s health.
According to the COA Foundation, phases I, II and III of renovations to the trail have now been completed and phase IV is underway. New identification signs posted along the trail feature QR codes that can be scanned to learn more about the trees, plants and animals.
Events highlighting the Fenwick-Hollowell Wetlands Trail begin Monday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony co-hosted by the Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce at 10 a.m. Tours of the trail will then follow from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Those planning to attend should enter COA at the light near the Albemarle Family YMCA.
On Tuesday, a rock painting event will be held on the trail from 10 a.m. to noon. Register for the event at www.albemarle.edu/trail.
Wednesday is being billed as Education Day. From 10 a.m. to noon, N.C. Forest Service Rangers Jared Tardiff and Robert Lacy will provide walking tours on the trail, pointing out wildlife and native plants. Smokey the Bear and Fin the Dolphin, COA’s mascot, will also put in appearances. Grace Manzer of the Pasquotank Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will give a presentation on plant pollinators.
On Thursday, an event called “Community Canvas” will be held from 10 a.m. to noon. Twenty-one outdoor banners will be available for participants to paint. Artist Tunde Afolayan will lead the banner-painting activity. All banners will be auctioned the week afterward to raise money for the Fenwick-Hollowell Trail.
Friday, July 2, is being billed as Wildlife Day. From 10 a.m. to noon, participants can take bird-watching and wildlife photography tours led by Anne Radke. The tours will highlight local wildlife found along the trail. Local wildlife photography lessons will also be provided. Participants are encouraged to post all photos with the hashtag #fenwickhollowelltrail.
The foundation is also asking those who complete the walking trail to download their certificate at www.albemarle.edu/trail.