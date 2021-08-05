GREENVILLE — Expect to see people in masks at the Convention Center today but not only because of COVID-19. For the first time in two years, Greenville Comic Con is back.
Comic Con, a type of comic book convention, celebrates comic (also known as geek) culture, giving fans a chance to meet characters, creators and comrades.
“It’s not just comic books,” said Sherry Deel, of All Things Geeky By 2 Nerds. “(If people) go in expecting the vision of the old, dusty comic book store with just books, they’re going to be surprised. It’s going to be a whole lot different.”
Deel and her husband, Tim, who run comic con events in Marion, Statesville and Shelby, launched the Greenville Comic Con in 2017. By 2019, the Greenville event was the largest annual comic con the couple hosted, drawing some 4,000 people who turned out for celebrities, collectibles and cosplay.
The Deels were looking forward to bigger things in 2020, but limits on public gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic stripped comic cons of their ability to turn a profit. Large conventions in New York and San Francisco went virtual. Greenville’s Comic Con didn’t go on at all.
“In 2020 when everything went crazy I thought, ‘This may be the end of it,’” Deel said. “I was very very concerned that we were never going to have another show.”
But COVID-19 did more than hurt their hobby. Comic con events are their livelihood.
“We had no income because all we did were shows,” Deel said. “Shows were shut down.”
Last August, the husband and wife team opened a comic book store, All Things Geeky By 2 Nerds, in their hometown of Marion. They will close the store on Saturday to come to eastern North Carolina for their only comic con of the year.
“We actually received a lot of emails last year from people who wanted to know if we were going to do comic con,” Deel said. “We are both pumped up about this. So many of the vendors are almost like family. You become very tight as a community, so going to them is almost like a family reunion.”
The event will include former Batgirl Karen Whitfield, author of “Batdriven West;” actors Jeremy Ambler, Jeff Wagoner and eastern N.C. native Amber Dawn Fox of “The Walking Dead;” author and filmmaker Rose Marie Machario; actor and artist Matthew Atchley; and wrestler-turned-actor Rob Kellum “Papa Stro Maestro.” Also featured are animals from Eastern Exotics, a costume contest and cosplay showcase, along with panel discussions on creating comics and the animated 1980s adventure “Thundaar the Barbarian.”
While 1980s-themed costumes were popular during the 2019 comic con, Deel is predicting more anime themes at this year’s event. She also expects to see people portraying “Loki,” based on a Marvel comics character, due to a television series streaming on Disney+.
“Every time they finish one, that is a really popular character at the moment,” Deel said. “Everybody can play Loki. There was a kid Loki. There is a senior Loki, so I daresay there will be a lot of Lokis.
“Right now anime is hot,” she added. “Anime and manga is unreal. We can’t keep it in the store.”
Deel said that because many anime characters wear some form of mask, it is easy for people who want to wear face coverings at large events to incorporate them into a costume. Other fans also have found ways to get creative during COVID.
“We’ve had people come in the store in Darth Vader masks or Jason masks where people have modified them,” Deel said. “My husband actually wears a Hanninbal Lecter (“Silence of the Lambs”) one.
Still, she said, the majority of people attending Greenville Comic Con do not come in costume. Deel and her husband expect to be dressed in regular clothes on Saturday, which will mark the 22nd anniversary of the couple’s first date.
The Greenville Comic Con is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Tickets are $7 for ages 13 and older, $3 for ages 4-12 and free to ages 3 and younger. Visit greenvillenccomiccon.com.