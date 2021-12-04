Lorri Glennon is known to her customers as the Fairy Godmother of Art.
It’s also a variation of the name she gave to the business, Fairy Godmother Arts, through which she sells her artworks.
“Whimsical original creations depicting trees, sunrises, sunsets, animals, sea creatures, plants and more will cheer up your home or office, provide touchable comfort to the sick, or ‘thinking of you’ gifts for distant friends and relatives,” is how Glennon describes her fabric art paintings on her Facebook page.
Originally from Virginia, Glennon has been creating art since she was 4 years old. While she has tried various mediums and styles of art, for the past decade she’s focused on fabric art paintings.
Her affinity for fabric art began when she joined online groups in 1999 that traded fabric postcards. She would make 4-inch by 6-inch fabric postcards and trade them with people in other countries. She would go on to amass a collection of beautiful postcards from across the globe.
Glennon first began making fabric postcards to sell to customers. She then took what she’d learned and started making fabric art paintings.
Fabric art paintings actually don’t contain any paint. They’re made from fabrics. Glennon incorporates fusable interfacing and cuts out different shapes from different pieces of fabric to create a painting. She uses a sewing machine to layer fabric pieces to create a work of art. She uses the same multicolored variegated thread in all of her work.
Many of Glennon’s commissioned pieces include pets, homes and landscapes. One of her favorite pieces was a jellyfish quilt featuring organza fabric she created for a friend that took six months to make.
Glennon said she has collected at least 800 yards of fabric that she plans to use in her upcoming work. Her favorite working fabric is Batik.
Glennon produces her work in the room of an 120-year-old farmhouse in Hobbsville that she’s converted into a studio. The room also happens to be where she and her husband, Bob, were married.
The couple met while Glennon owned a bead store business on the Outer Banks. Glennon had also been driving a school bus at the time when a friend suggested she also drive a tram for a wildlife refuge. It was while she was on one of the drives that she met Bob, a wildlife biologist. It would be a number of years, however, before they started dating and got engaged. Bob then asked her to marry him at his farmhouse in Hobbsville.
Glennon said her work has previously been displayed by the Chowan Arts Council, the Perquimans Arts League and other local galleries and craft shows. Her work can also be viewed on her Fairy Godmother Arts Facebook page and Instagram.
When she’s not creating art, Glennon enjoys spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren, cats and two puppies.
For more information about Glennon’s artwork, call (252)256-3034.