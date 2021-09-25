We are starting to see life begin to return to a bit of normalcy with youth being back in school, fall sports starting, and lots of school activities going on. This is the perfect time to check out the good extracurricular educational opportunities available for your kids.
There are many great programs for youth offered in the Albemarle area. Giving youth the opportunity to learn about things they are interested in while keeping them active after school is a winning situation. With so many diverse programing options, it is hard not to find something for a child to become involved in.
Far too often, I hear this comment from people in this area: “There is nothing here for our kids to do.”
I believe this comment to be far from the truth. The statement is also one of context. If you are from a large urban area, then there are lots of activities and programs for the larger number of children. But if you are from a smaller, rural area, there are fewer youth but many great opportunities that aren’t available in larger areas.
In the sports realm, fall brings the following sports for youth to learn about and become active in: football, baseball, softball, soccer, volleyball and bowling. All of these sports, whether school- or recreation-based, give youth the opportunity to learn about a sport, practice with friends, and continue to stay healthy and active.
Some youth will excel at sports naturally and some will have to practice harder than others to develop their skills. The main thing to realize is that younger kids are learning and trying. You should encourage them and work with them on specific drills to help them develop into a better player.
If your child has decided that sports are not their favorite extracurricular activity, then you can look at some of these popular ones. There is 4-H, the Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, The Center Players, and the YMCA, all of which offer educational opportunities for youth.
These organizations often offer a wide variety of topics that youth can learn about, all while serving the same goal: teaching youth in a safe and family friendly environment. These organizations have been around for a long time; some of you in fact may have even been involved in some of them growing up as a child. The reason they are still around is that what they offer is still relevant and needed for today’s youth and families.
I encourage you to sit down and talk with your children about things that they are interested in and maybe even let them try something new. Youth shouldn’t have to pick and participate in only one activity. Participating in a good mixture of groups and activities will help them develop their intellect as well as leadership skills and sense of belonging to a community.
For more information, contact the Pasquotank Cooperative Extension Center at 338-3954. Visit Pasquotank Cooperative Extension on the web: https://pasquotank.ces.ncsu.edu, like it on Facebook at Pasquotank County 4-H or follow it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/PasquotankCES.
Mason Lawrence is the 4-H agent for the Pasquotank Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension.