EDENTON — Shortly after being discharged from the U.S. Army in 1917, Philip McMullan Sr. began working at the Edenton Cotton Mill.
Some 103 years later, McMullan’s descendants donated a piece of the cotton mill’s history to its Museum of History.
McMullan’s son, Philip McMullan Jr., gave the museum a painting of the Edenton Cotton Mill he inherited from his father. McMullan Sr. had been given the painting by its artist, Enola Nixon Smith, upon his retirement from the mill. Nixon Smith was as an assistant secretary at the mill from 1937 to 1975.
“We’re moving to Columbia, South Carolina, and we thought it would be best that the painting stay in Edenton,” McMullan Jr. said.
The Edenton Cotton Mill was organized and funded in 1898 by 19 local residents who hoped to provide a market for the region’s cotton growers and keep the industry’s profits in the area. As the founders intended, the mill became a mainstay of the local economy and remained one until its closing in 1995.
At the time of McMullan Sr.’s arrival, the mill, located on 44 acres in eastern Edenton, was about 17 years old. The property extended as far south as Queen Anne Creek, with Wood Street as its western border and East Church Street its northern border. Blount’s Creek, which is a branch of Queen Anne Creek, served as the eastern boundary. The entire property — consisting of the mill, office, approximately 70 houses and outbuildings — is listed on the National Register of Historic places.
McMullan Sr. started at the mill as a clerk, checking the cotton as it came off the railroad behind the current main cotton mill building, now home to a townhouse complex. A few years at Trinity College, now Duke University, gave him an edge over other workers. McMullan worked his way up, eventually being named the cotton mill’s president, a post he held from 1957-78.
During his time at the mill, McMullan raised a family and grew friendships. They all came together on Saturday, as McMullan’s descendants and museum board members met at the museum, located in the mill’s former administrative offices.
McMullan Sr.’s granddaughter Donny McMullan recalled that as teenagers, her dad, Phillip Jr., and several cousins, also named Phillip or some variant of the name, worked in the factory during some summers.
“It was the summer of Phils,” she said with a laugh.
She also shared a story about how yo-yo string helped the McMullan kids get their education. Toy companies needed yo-yo string, but no manufacturers were willing to make it because it required re-fitting their machines with different equipment to make the thick string needed for the toys.
McMullan Sr. took on the challenge and re-fitted one of Edenton Cotton Mill’s machines to make yo-yo string.
“He told them he’d only give them one machine,” Donny McMullan recalled. “They always say that machine helped pay for two of my grandfather’s kids — my dad and one of his siblings — to go to Duke.”
Museum board president Beth Taylor, who also worked in the cotton mill administrative offices starting in the 1970s, noted that Nixon Smith — the artist who created the cotton mill painting — was her mother’s niece.
Nixon Smith wasn’t just a secretary who painted as a hobby. She was an accomplished artist whose paintings of historical landmarks line the walls of Vidant Chowan Hospital, courthouses and homes throughout the region.
Her obituary, published on Oct. 30, 1975, noted she was a Perquimans County native, and the wife of the late T.B. Smith. She was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and active in community affairs.