The 13 recent graduates of College of The Albemarle’s Basic Law Enforcement Training program included (l-r) Ronald W. Lewis, Bradley C. Harris, Kyle A. Caro, Dalton L. Gross, Christopher K. Marquez, Brittany E. Thompson, Kayla N. Butler, Deshawn Q. White, JaQuan L. Smith, Braden W. Nale, Ryan M. Kowalski and Jonathan L. Barnes. Not shown is Derek L. Hopkins.
Two new trustees and one trustee who recently won reappointment attended this week’s Board of Trustees meeting at College of The Albemarle.
The two new trustees are Elizabeth City City Councilwoman Katherine Felton and Dr. Andrea Williams, a former COA instructor and administrator. Dr. Anthony Sharp was reappointed.
Felton, appointed to the trustee board by Gov. Roy Cooper on July 20, is a retired director of human resources for the city of Elizabeth City. Prior to her 36-year career with the city, Felton worked briefly as an English teacher for the Perquimans County Schools and as a GED instructor at COA.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology with a concentration in education from Elizabeth City State University. She also earned a master’s degree in counseling and personnel services from Trenton State College.
Williams, appointed to the trustee board by the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education, worked at COA from 1980 to 2005 in a variety of roles, including as adult basic education instructor and recruiter; counselor/tutor coordinator for special services; director of student support services; assistant to the president for grants and programs; ADA coordinator; and director of TRIO programs.
Prior to joining COA, Williams also worked as a teacher, teacher assistant and substitute teacher for Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools; ACT coordinator for the North Carolina Department of Natural Resources and Community Development; and as a Realtor.
Williams holds a bachelor’s degree in social science from ECSU, a master’s degree in policy, planning and administration from Atlanta University School of Social Work, and a doctorate in education from North Carolina State University.
Sharp, reappointed to a new four-year term by the Pasquotank County Board of Commissioners, has worked in aviation in a number of roles, most recently as the former director of the aviation science program at ECSU.
Some of Sharp’s previous jobs included chair of the aviation department at Ohio University; program manager for Beechcraft Super King Air 300-350, 1900 Airliner, and 2000 Starship, Flight Safety International, Inc; and program professor for technology in the National Ed.D. Program for Educational Leaders at Nova Southeastern University.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Long Island University, a master’s degree in political science from New Year University and a doctorate in higher education leadership from the University of Miami.
The trustee board also appointed new officers for the year. David Harris, former vice-chairman, was elected chairman and Tommy Fulcher was elected vice chairman.
13 complete BLET training at COA
Thirteen students from Camden, Currituck, Dare, Gates and Pasqutoank recently completed their Basic Law Enforcement Training at COA during the college’s spring program.
During 16 weeks of training, the students completed 645.5 contact hours, 36 blocks of instruction and multiple practical exams. BLET instruction and training includes training in firearms, driving skills, traffic crash response, patrol techniques, domestic violence response, criminal investigation, CPR/first response, rapid deployment, explosive/hazardous materials emergency response and subject control arrest techniques.
The 13 students also successfully completed the Police Officer Physical Abilities Test.