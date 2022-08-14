BLET grads

The 13 recent graduates of College of The Albemarle’s Basic Law Enforcement Training program included (l-r) Ronald W. Lewis, Bradley C. Harris, Kyle A. Caro, Dalton L. Gross, Christopher K. Marquez, Brittany E. Thompson, Kayla N. Butler, Deshawn Q. White, JaQuan L. Smith, Braden W. Nale, Ryan M. Kowalski and Jonathan L. Barnes. Not shown is Derek L. Hopkins.

 Photo courtesy COA

Two new trustees and one trustee who recently won reappointment attended this week’s Board of Trustees meeting at College of The Albemarle.

The two new trustees are Elizabeth City City Councilwoman Katherine Felton and Dr. Andrea Williams, a former COA instructor and administrator. Dr. Anthony Sharp was reappointed.