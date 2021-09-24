Whether you’re a novice picking up a paintbrush for the first time or someone who knows their way around a canvas, Tina Fielder welcomes persons of all skill levels into her art classes.
“I have seen people who have never painted before surprise themselves,” she said.
Originally from Norfolk, Virginia, Fielder has been teaching people to paint for more than three decades. She’s loved creating art herself even longer.
Fielder fondly recalls making mud pies at age 5 that won compliments from the other kids in her neighborhood. The joy she gets from creating art continues to inspire both her own work and her teaching.
Fielder has offered art classes at the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Senior Center, the Chowan County Senior Center, the Perquimans County Senior Center, the Perquimans Arts League and the Bertie County Arts Council. She also instructs a weekly class at the Perquimans County Parks and Recreation Department in Hertford as well as a once-a-month “Make and Take” class at the Snug Harbor Clubhouse. Fielder lists her upcoming classes on her Facebook page.
Fielder said it is very “satisfying and heartwarming” to help others learn to appreciate art as well as create it.
For her own work, Fielder’s preferred medium is acrylics, but she’s also fond of watercolors. A member of the Perquimans Arts League, she said she became interested in watercolors after joining PAL’s Watercolor Club. She’s also created an Acrylics Club through PAL.
Fielder features nature and landscapes in her paintings, which incorporate a darker-muted palette. Working in the sunroom at her home, she likes to paint at all times of day.
“All I can think about is creating,” said Fielder.
In addition to painting she also makes claywork ornaments and little fairy houses.
Fielder is looking forward to joining other artists for the Perquimans Arts League’s upcoming 10th annual Arts and Crafts Show, “Arts on the Perquimans.” The show will be held Oct.16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Perquimans County Parks and Recreation Department. Fielder plans to sell items like her hand-painted furniture and personalized ornaments at the show.
“It will be a lot of fun,” Fielder said.
Originally from Norfolk, Virginia, Fielder has lived in North Carolina for more than 35 years. She currently resides in Chowan County where she enjoys spending time with her husband, painting and cooking.
For more information about Fielder’s classes and artwork, visit her Facebook page or call 426-8222.