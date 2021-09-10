Women’s Aglow
Sherry Figgs will be the speaker for Women’s Aglow meeting at St. Philips Chapel at the corner of Church and McMorrine streets today at 10 a.m.
Talk with Family
A Talk with Family and Friends event will be held at Wilson Grove AME Zion Church today from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Rev. Doris Gramby, the Rev. Ronnie Culley, Bishop Alias Lee and Minister Marian Harris will direct a discussion about love, roles and relationships. Mask are required. Cost for food sampling is $10.
New Hope UMC
United Methodist Church will hold a “singspiration” event on the church grounds Sunday at 6 p.m. The event will be held outside to encourage social distancing.
Burgess Baptist
Burgess Baptist Church will host the Streets of Gold Gospel Quartet for a singspiration at 1850 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, Sept. 29, at 6 p.m. A love offering will be taken.