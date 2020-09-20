When filmmaker Caroline Stephenson was making a documentary of the history of Rosenwald Schools in Hertford one of her goals was to get one of the schools placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
That happened four years after the documentary “Children Go Where I Send You” premiered when the Old Mill Neck School was placed on the National Register in 2016.
Stephenson, a native and current resident of Hertford County, showed her 35-minute film during Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch program that was held virtually on Wednesday.
The filming of “Children Go Where I Send You” began in late 2011 and was released in May 2012. Hertford County High School students at the time assisted in the production of the film, including filming interviews with former students and faculty, editing film and providing research.
The documentary focuses on the Mill Neck School, which operated from 1927 to 1959. However, that Rosenwald school was just one of 10 in Hertford County.
Today, Mill Neck is one of the four Rosenwald School buildings in Hertford still standing. The other three are Brown Hall, Pleasant Plains School and Vaughantown School.
Built during the segregation era, Rosenwald Schools were constructed across the South from about 1910 until the early 1930s. The schools provided a formalized education for African-American students in the southeastern United States.
The schools are referred to as “Rosenwald” schools because philanthropist Julius Rosenwald, a part owner in Sears, Roebuck and Company, was the driving force behind them Some 5,000 of the schools were built, including almost 800 in North Carolina.
Another of Stephenson’s goals with the documentary is to preserve for future generations how the schools affected African-American education at the time.
“The stories are important enough that they need to be told,” Stephenson said Wednesday. “I’m glad that we made this movie. We had a mission to share these stories. A lot of the voices that you heard, a lot of those people have passed away or moved away. I’m hoping that younger generations will see the importance of this and take over this work.”
The documentary featured over a dozen former teachers and students but none were more prominent than retired educator Dr. Dudley Flood. Flood was born and raised in Winton and attended Rosenwald Schools in Hertford County. Flood began his education career as a teacher in the county and later became the associate state superintendent of schools in North Carolina.
When Flood was growing up,he said many of the jobs in the county were along the “riverbanks.” Being able to get an education allowed him to get off the riverbank and have a long and successful educational career, he said.
“Without schooling, that (working on the river) would have been my future,” Flood said. “I would have been on that riverbank doing one thing or another. I’d probably would have been right there driving a tug boat. While that is honorable, it would have been a disservice to North Carolina because I hoped I made a greater contribution than that.”
Flood said he chose a career in education because he felt he “owed” it to the school system he attended to come back and teach. Flood already had a ticket to California for a job there when the opportunity to teach in Hertford County became available.
“The principal called and said we lost a teacher and we need you,” Flood said. “I came because I thought I owed it to the school to do that. Most of us saw it as a calling and not a job. When I was hired here, no one told me what I would make and I had no idea what my salary would be. I just came.”
Flood states in the film that African-American students took pride in their schools in Hertford County.
“I never heard anybody say, ‘I’m going to that school,’” Flood said. “They said, ‘I’m going to our school.’ It was the core of how we thought about ourselves.”
Like most of the children who attended Rosenwald Schools in Hertford County during that time, those interviewed for the film were the children of sharecroppers whose families had little or no money or access to equal opportunities.
Flood recalls in the film that the schools would close during “harvest season” so students could help in the fields.
“There were farms all around and black schools closed for sometimes as long as six weeks while the harvest was going on,” Flood said. “When that tradition ceased, then we had the short-day harvest schedule when you got out a 1 p.m.”
Rosenwald Schools were viewed at the time as the center of their communities, Flood said.
“The center of the county culture was the schools,” he said. “It was the center of the community’s existence.’’
The film can been seen at https://www.carolinestephenson.com/documentary-films.