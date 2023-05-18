...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
First Baptist of EC to host 237th anniversary homecoming Sunday
First Baptist Church of Elizabeth City will host its 237th anniversary “homecoming” Sunday, starting with coffee and donuts at 9:15 a.m. The Rev. Donald Waltz will give the sermon. Lunch will held after the service.
Piney Woods Friends
Piney Woods Friends Meeting will host a performance by the Chuck Wagon Gang on Saturday, May 27 at 6 p.m. at 118 Piney Woods Road, Hertford. The performance is free but donations will be accepted.
New Hope Church
New Hope Church will host an outdoor drive-in Memorial Day weekend worship service in the west parking lot at 2098 New Hope Road, across from Durant’s Neck Fire Department, Sunday, May 28, at 10 a.m. The names of veterans buried in the church’s cemetery as well as other county veterans who’ve died will be read aloud. The church will also hold a one-night revival and singspiration Sunday, June 4, at 6 p.m. John Benton will be the speaker and local singers will perform. Refreshments will follow.
Fountain of Life
A 14-week Griefshare program for persons grieving the loss of someone in their lives will begin at Fountain of Life Church, 1107 U.S. Highway 17, Elizabeth City, Monday, Aug. 28, at 6 p.m. Workbook costs $25. Sign up at www.folchurch.com/griefshare. The church will also host a 14-week Divorcecare program for persons either separated or divorced starting Friday, Aug. 18. Workbook for that course is also $25. Sign up at www.folchurch.com/divorcecare.