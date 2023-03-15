First Christian
First Christian Church will hold a garage sale and breakfast biscuits sale on Friday and Saturday, March 25, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
...INCREASED FIRE DANGER FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM TODAY IN NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA... Dry and breezy conditions are expected today. Northwest winds around 15 mph will gust to 20-25 mph. Slightly warmer temperatures and lower dew points will result in relative humidity values of 20 to 25 percent across northeast North Carolina. These winds and low relative humidity levels will lead to an increased fire danger risk from late this morning through the early evening hours. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source...including machinery...cigarettes...and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast Virginia. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
Albemarle Chorale
The Albemarle Chorale will present the first performance of its spring concert, “An English Spring,” featuring a number of songs by English composers, at Edenton United Methodist Church, 225 Virginia Road, Edenton, Sunday, April 30, at 4 p.m. Its second concert will be Sunday, May 7, at 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Elizabeth City. Admission to both concerts is free.
Graham to visit
Evangelist Franklin Graham III will lead a worship service at the American Legion Post 40 Fairgrounds in Edenton on Sunday, May 7, at 4 p.m. as part of his 6-stop “God Loves You Tidewater Tour.” The event will include live music by Christian artists Newsboys and Marcos Witt.
