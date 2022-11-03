First Christian
First Christian Church at 800 Beech St., Elizabeth City, will host an all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast today from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. Cost is $8. For advance tickets, visit the church office or call 338-6506.
Veterans Day
Good Works Community Church will host a Veterans Day service at 113 Deep Creek Road, Hertford, Sunday, Nov. 13, at 10:45 a.m. Dr. Milton A. Hathaway, pastor of Church Solutions, CEO/senior consultant of the Greater Richmond Region, Virginia, and a retired master sergeant in the U.S. Air Force, will be the speaker.
Let's Give Thanks
Good Works Community Church is organizing a "Let's Give Thanks" campaign to feed more than 100 families in need of a Thanksgiving meal this year, and is asking local residents, businesses and churches to help out. The cost of feeding one family will cost a minimum of $30, the church says. To donate, send a check payable to Good Works Community Church Food Drive, P.O. Box 744, Edenton, NC 27932 or drop it off at 113 Deep Creek Road, Hertford. Donations may also be made online at www.gwcc works.com. or via CashApp to $EdnaLawrence, the church's pastor. The deadline is Friday, Nov. 18. Church members will fill Thanksgiving meal boxes with food purchased with the donations and then hold a first come, first served Thanksgiving Food Box Giveaway at the church on Saturday, Nov. 19, from noon to 3 p.m. Contact: 252-404-9088.
All Wrapped Up
The EDGE Class at Berea Baptist Church in Elizabeth City will host its annual craft and vendor show Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Owl Feed Ya! and Mr. Joe's Fun Foods will be the food vendors.
Christ Episcopal
Christ Episcopal Church will observe the Feast of St. Andrew during its 10:30 a.m. worship service on Nov. 20 by hosting a Kirkin O’ The Tartan service. The church is inviting parishioners and community members of Scottish descent to attend the service that will feature a blessing of the tartans. Families can order a banner with their clan’s tartan, and family representatives will be invited to carry it during the procession. Kilts, skirts, sashes and other traditional Scottish attire is encouraged.
