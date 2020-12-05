First Christian Church
First Christian Church of Elizabeth City will host its Christmas choral program Sunday at 11 a.m.
Holy Trinity Community
Holy Trinity Community Church will host a drive-thru chicken and ham dinner sale on Saturday, Dec. 12, beginning at 11 a.m. Cost $8. Contact: (252) 679-7303.
Edenton First Assembly
Edenton First Assembly of God, in cooperation with Convoy of Hope, hosts food giveaway events at 1201 W. Queen St., Edenton, every Thursday starting at 10:30 a.m. Food is given away on first-come, first-serve basis.