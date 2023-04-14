First Christian Church will host a Spring Fling program featuring an egg hunt, petting zoo and food truck at 800 Beech St., Elizabeth City, Sunday, from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Burgess Baptist
The Safe Haven Gospel Quartet will perform a concert at Burgess Baptist Church, 1850 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, Sunday at 6 p.m. The service is free but a love offering will be taken. Refreshments will follow the service.
St. Anne Catholic
St. Anne Catholic Church in Edenton will host a Flea Market & Bake Sale in the church parking lot and parish hall at 207 N. Broad St., Edenton, Saturday, April 22, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Contact: Elaine at emoriarty@nc.rr.com.
Albemarle Chorale
The Albemarle Chorale will present the first performance of its spring concert, “An English Spring,” featuring a number of songs by English composers, at Edenton United Methodist Church, 225 Virginia Road, Edenton, Sunday, April 30, at 4 p.m. Its second concert will be Sunday, May 7, at 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Elizabeth City. Admission to both concerts is free.
Holy Trinity Episcopal
Holy Trinity Episcopal will commemorate the first Episcopal service held in Hertford 175 years ago with a special service at 207 South Church St., Hertford, Sunday, May 7, at 9:30 a.m.
Graham to visit
Evangelist Franklin Graham III will lead a worship service at the American Legion Post 40 Fairgrounds in Edenton on Sunday, May 7, at 4 p.m. as part of his 6-stop “God Loves You Tidewater Tour.” The event will include live music by Christian artists Newsboys and Marcos Witt.