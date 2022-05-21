Museums collect and interpret artifacts. Libraries collect and loan books.
Of course, both do more, but this is the intersection where first editions and out-of-print volumes fall into both categories of books and artifacts.
It isn’t unusual to find a first edition of Betsy Dowdy’s Ride (Wechter, N., 1960) at a garage sale. It is the story of an Outer Banks girl in the Colonial era who rode her horse to Perquimans County to tell of the British Army’s plans.
The first editions of the book were read to 3rd-graders during the 1960s. The originals are a pleasure to find. They have stood the test of time and even today can pull a pre-teen away from a video game.
A non-fiction first edition that is difficult to find is A Witness for Eleanor Dare:The Final Chapter in a 400-year-old Mystery (White, R., 1991). If you were fortunate to see the Dare Stones when they came for a visit at the Barker House in Edenton, you might have walked away with the hairs on your neck tingling.
The stones are so believable. To touch them makes one gasp at the possibility of Eleanor Dare inscribing them. Yet, White’s history/mystery unlocks a narrative that makes the original story remain uncertain but probably untrue. This is a great book to look for at a second-hand sale.
First editions are excellent primary sources. Unfortunately, there are few original copies of The Independent Man (Saunders, K., 1962). W.O. Sanders, the editor of The Independent newspaper, was a unique person. His son tells stories firsthand from the newspaper and includes comments such as, “He was never actually shot, but he was shot at more times than I can count.” Names and dates are all included.
The local crown jewel of finds for out-of-print books is Along the Shores of the Pasquotank (Tom Butchko, 1989). According to museum records, there were only 1,000 printed.
Loved by locals, the thoroughly researched publication presents a beautiful picture of old Pasquotank homes and communities. The cherished volume, which sells for over $240 on Amazon, can occasionally be found at thrift stores or garage sales for $1.
Nancy Bailey Muller is a former Museum of the Albemarle executive director and Museum Guild president.