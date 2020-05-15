RALEIGH — An Elizabeth City church is one of 10 North Carolina United Methodist churches receiving a share of $27,000 in emergency grant funds to help respond to community needs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
First United Methodist Church of Elizabeth City plans to use its Faith in Rural Communities grant helping families facing unemployment or a loss of income pay for rent, utilities or car insurance, according to the NC Rural Center.
Funded through a grant from The Duke Endowment, the Faith in Rural Communities initiative is geared toward helping rural United Methodist churches create high-impact projects in their communities, the Rural Center said in a press release.
“Faith communities are essential to a rural community’s civic and social richness,” said Faith in Rural Communities Program Manager Heather Kilbourne. “It made sense to provide these emergency grants to churches in the program because these churches can play an important role in how the communities they serve respond to and survive this pandemic.”
The only other area church to receive one of the Faith in Rural Communities grants was Murfreesboro UMC in Hertford County. According to the Rural Center, it plans to pay a local seamstress to produce facemasks and launch a “We Are in This Together” community-support campaign using lawn signs and social media.
Other UMC churches awarded emergency grants include Bethesda UMC in Robeson County, Boonville UMC in Yadkin County, Jordan Memorial Church in Ramseur, Robbinsville UMC in Graham County, Rock Creek UMC in Alamance County, Silk Hope Charge UMC in Siler City, Smith Grove UMC in Davie County, and Woodmont UMC in Reidsville.