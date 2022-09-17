Elizabeth City’s First United Methodist Church will celebrate 100 years in its current location at Road and Church streets on Sept. 25.
The church has events planned throughout September and October to celebrate its centennial.
On Sunday, Sept. 25, the church will celebrate the 1922 groundbreaking with music performed at the first service in 1922. Church artifacts also will be on display and a meal will be served afterward.
On Sunday, Oct. 2, the church will hold a luncheon and celebrate the church’s outreach programs, especially those that serve children.
The final day of celebration — Sunday, Oct. 9 — will focus on the future of the church and include suggestions from the church’s children. The day will be capped by a cookout on the church grounds.
Around the time the U.S. had become involved in World War I — the years 1916-18 — the Rev. Jesse Cuninggim came up with the idea for the current church. It was the Rev. J.M. Ormond, Cuninggim’s successor and cousin, who turned Cuninggim’s plans into reality. According to a church history, the current church stands as a memorial to Cuninggim and Ormond.
In 1919, church and Elizabeth City officials were joined by congregants at a groundbreaking presided over by Bishop U.V.W. Darlington. Church construction was funded by $150,000 in seed money financed by donations, plus another $2,000 given by non-church members. By 1920, more donations and pledges were sought to help finance the rising cost of building materials.
A Charlotte-based architect designed the building and Joseph P. Kramer Sr. was the builder.
When construction was completed, the Rev. Ormond gave his first sermon in the new sanctuary on Sept. 22, 1922. A couple named Claudine and L. Latiner Commander were the first to be married in the current church.
As evidence of the church’s role in the larger community, First United Methodist’s Sunday school auditorium also served as Elizabeth City’s first movie theater.
The current church is First United Methodist’s third building since the first was built in 1828 at the corner of Church and Pool streets. In 1857, a new church was built beside the first in the same location as today’s Perry Apartments.
Flash forward nearly 100 years to March 2020 when First United Methodist had to close because of the COVID-19 epidemic. During that period, the Rev. Benny Oakes provided online worship services and bible studies. The church’s Summer Literacy Program also was conducted online.
After the building that housed Mid-Atlantic Christian University’s cafeteria collapsed the summer of 2020, First United Methodist opened its kitchen facilities for MACU to prepare meals for their students. Last week, MACU began service student meals in its new campus cafeteria on Poindexter Street.
On Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in-person services resumed in First United Methodist’s sanctuary.
In July, the Rev. Jim Jones succeeded Oakes, who was appointed to a church in the Wilmington area, as First United Methodist’s pastor.