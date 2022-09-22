Waterfront prayer
The waterfront prayer group will meet at Waterfront Park today at noon.
Sunny early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 93F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: September 22, 2022 @ 9:41 am
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very rough waters expected. * WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the Alligator River. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 8 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
First United Methodist
Elizabeth City's First United Methodist Church will celebrate the centennial of the church's 1922 groundbreaking with three services. On Sunday, the church will celebrate with music performed at the first service in 1922. Church artifacts also will be on display and a meal will be served afterward. On Oct. 2, the church will hold a luncheon and celebrate the church’s outreach programs. On Oct. 9, the church will hold a service focused on its future. A cookout on the church grounds will follow.
Good Works church
Joelisa Drew will give her first sermon at Good Works Community Church at 113 Deep Creek Road, Hertford, Sunday, Oct. 1, at 10:45 a.m. A native of Edenton, Drew graduated from John A. Holmes High School and attended the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Since 2011, Drew has been a member of the church’s Board of Directors, Praise Team, Ushers Ministry, Children’s Church, Culinary Committee, Women’s Ministry and New Ministers in Training program.
Children of God
The Assembly of the Children of God Church will hold its 38th annual Holy Convocation at 310 Market St., Hertford, Oct. 16-23. The first service on Oct. 16 will be at 3 p.m. The other services will be at 7:30 p.m. A Women's Day service on Oct. 21 will be at 11 a.m. The Sunday, Oct. 23, service will be at 11 a.m.
Christ Episcopal
Christ Episcopal Church will observe the Feast of St. Andrew during its 10:30 a.m. worship service on Nov. 20 by hosting a Kirkin O’ The Tartan service. The church is inviting parishioners and community members of Scottish descent to attend the service that will feature a blessing of the tartans. Families can order a banner with their clan’s tartan, and family representatives will be invited to carry it during the procession. Kilts, skirts, sashes and other traditional Scottish attire are encouraged.
