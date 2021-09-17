Thanks to the wonders of telework, Diana Flippo was able to start her new job at Food Bank of the Albemarle in May without having to physically move to Elizabeth City.
Flippo, the Food Bank’s director of development, recently was able to make the move to Elizabeth City. She’s excited to finally be on the ground here, helping the Food Bank work to combat hunger in 15 northeastern counties.
“I am excited about being part of the community,” she said.
Flippo, who had worked for a food bank in New Jersey and has a background in both fundraising and development for nonprofits, said the position at Food Bank of the Albemarle was “the perfect job” for her.
“I saw the impact they were making in northeastern North Carolina,” she said.
With September being Hunger Action Month, Flippo said residents can help the Food Bank continue to make an impact fighting hunger by making either monetary contributions or donating food to the agency. Residents can also help by volunteering their time to the agency. The Food Bank needs volunteers for everything from office assistant work to warehouse work, she said.
“We are always looking for volunteers,” said Flippo.
Flippo said the Food Bank also has an opportunity open for a social media intern.
Some creative ways to help the Food Bank, she said, include holding food drives or making donations to the agency in the name of someone instead of giving them birthday or anniversary presents.
Residents can also help by participating in Food Bank of the Albemarle’s Empty Bowls event scheduled for Oct. 12-13.
A “preview party” for the event featuring a silent auction, raffle, food and live music will be held at Museum of the Albemarle Oct. 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The next day, the Empty Bowls luncheon will be held at the museum from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Area restaurants will serve up scrumptious bowls of soup during the luncheon.
To accommodate residents with COVID-19 concerns, the Food Bank plans to hold a drive-thru option for luncheon attendees.
Attendees of both the preview party and the luncheon will get to go home with a handmade soup bowl crafted by a local artisan, Flippo said.
Tickets for the preview party, which also includes admission to the luncheon the following day, are $60. Tickets for just the luncheon are $25.
According to Flippo, purchasing a $25 ticket to the event will help the Food Bank provide the equivalent of 100 meals to the region’s hungry.
When Flippo isn’t working, she enjoys spending time with her two children who live in New Jersey and Nebraska. She also likes spending time outdoors and playing pickleball.
To purchase tickets to the Empty Bowls event, visit Food Bank of the Albemarle’s website at https://afoodbank.org.