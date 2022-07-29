...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values of 103 to 107 are expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern and southeast Virginia and
northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Officials from Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and River City Community Development Corps pose with a facsimile check for $10,000, at the hospital Friday. SAMC donated $10,000 to help River City CDC hosts its Juneteenth 2022 celebration, held Saturday, June 18. Pictured (l-r) are Ulysses Bell, chairman of the RCCDC Board of Directors; Michelle Moore, executive vice president of RCCDC; Lenora Jarvis-Mackey, president of RCCDC; SAMC President Phil Jackson, and Hezekiah Brown, with RCCDC.
EDENTON — Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation has awarded Boys & Girls Clubs of the Albemarle a $3,000 grant to provide nutritious meals and snacks to more than 300 club members.
“We are so appreciative of the ongoing generosity we receive from Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation,” Elizabeth Mitchell, executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Albemarle, said in a press release.
According to Mitchell, the club served more than 36,000 meals to club members. This year, thanks to a new full kitchen in its new Elizabeth City facility, the club expects that number to “increase significantly,” she said.
Food Lion honors Sanderlin, Harris
SALISBURY — Food Lion recently presented Years of Service Awards to two area Food Lion employees for their longevity with the grocery chain.
Keith Sanderlin, store manager at the Food Lion in Moyock, was honored for his 30 years with the company. Bruce Harris, perishable manager at an Elizabeth City Food Lion store, was honored for his 35 years with the company.
Food Lion recognizes employees who’ve been with the company 30, 35, 40, or 45 years with the Years of Service Award.
Leonard, Rodriguez graduate from UMGC
Caleb Mark Leonard and Elias M. Rodriguez, both of Moyock, were among the graduates who received their degrees in May from the University of Maryland Global Campus in Adelphi, Maryland. Leonard and Rodriguez both earned a bachelor of science degree in computer networks and cybersecurity.
14 named to Chancellor, Dean’s lists at WCU
CULLOWHEE — Nine area residents were among the 1,900 students named to the Chancellor’s List and five area residents were among the 1,200 named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Western Carolina University.
The students named to the Chancellor’s List include Garland Akers, Christian Glave and Heather Hennessey of Moyock; Haley Caldwell and Rylan Paye of Grandy; Morgan Decastillia and Logan Hogge of Elizabeth City; Lillian Cartwright of Camden; and Alyssa Ayer of Currituck.
To qualify for the Chancellor’s List, students must achieve a grade-point average of 3.8 or higher while completing 12 or more credit hours.
The students named to the Dean’s List included Brandi Leary, Deborah Sawyer and Ezura Twiddy, all of Elizabeth City; Olivia Robbins of Grandy; and Tryston Sessoms of Hertford.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must achieve a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing 12 or more credit hours.