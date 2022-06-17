Once upon a time there was a young girl who grew up loving fairy tale princesses, particularly Rapunzel and Ariel in “The Little Mermaid.”
Unfortunately, none of the characters in Kaiden Jones’ favorite fairy tales looked like her.
“As a child there were not a lot of stories where I would be the main character,” Jones recalls. “A lot of fairy tales are very Eurocentric and oftentimes don’t have people of color.”
Jones, who is African American, describes the lack of representation of her and other little girls like her as “a big deal.” It’s something she’s addressing with her new business, Ever After Entertainment.
Jones started Ever After Entertainment two years ago, dressing up like fairy tale characters for birthday parties and other special events. She sings songs, reads books for storytime and strives to bring happiness to children with her acting skills and magical voice.
Jones, who is currently pursuing an associate degree in fine arts in theatre at College of The Albemarle, has been acting in plays and musicals since she was in high school.
She also enjoys all types of art, including painting, sewing and needle felting. Armed with those skills, Jones makes most of the costumes and accessories for the fairy tale characters she portrays.
For example, when she’s portraying her favorite character, Rapunzel, she wears a long 6-foot wig she created that is adorned with flowers and sound-activated to glow.
Jones said kids react enthusiastically when her wig “magically” lights up as she sings. They also get excited when she portrays Ariel, the Little Mermaid, and swims in costume at swimming parties and aquarium events.
Jones said she hires additional actors when events require more than one fairy tale character.
Whether she is visiting local businesses in costume for events or attending a child’s birthday party, Jones said her goal is to get kids to see themselves in the fairy tale princesses she’s portraying.
“The kids are why I do this,” said Jones. “It brings me a lot of joy to bring them joy.”
Locals will get a chance to check out Jones’ performance as a fairy tale character at this weekend’s Juneteenth celebration in Elizabeth City. Events get underway Saturday at Waterfront Park at 11 a.m. and continue through 5 p.m.
Jones said she also is working on an event for the Make a Wish Foundation. Jones, who was diagnosed with cancer as a child, said she and her family were able to visit Walt Disney World to fulfill her wish thanks to the foundation.
Jones said Make a Wish offered hope to her and her family. So now as an adult, she wants to say “thank you” to the foundation by helping others fulfill their wish.
For information about Ever After Entertainment or to schedule an event or party, visit the Ever After Entertainment Facebook page and message Jones. You also can email her at everafterentertainmentcom@gmail.com.