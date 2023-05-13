Dr. Blake Lucas’ patients may not be able to tell him how much they appreciate his dedicated care, but a healthy purr or bark can say more than words.
Lucas, a veterinarian at Pasquotank Animal Hospital, said the best part of his job is when he is able to help a sick animal regain its health and feel 100 percent better.
Originally from Cochran, Georgia, Lucas has fond memories of growing up on his family’s farm and helping take care of the animals and his first dog, a Sheltie named Bingo. Lucas said he was also involved in 4-H in his youth.
Lucas attended the University of Massachusetts Amherst where he earned a football scholarship and was a kicker on the university’s football team. Lucas graduated with a bachelor’s degree in animal science.
Lucas attended Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine in St. Kitts in the Caribbean. He completed his clinical year at the University of Florida. Lucas has three years of experience, having started practicing veterinary medicine in 2020. It was while completing an internship with Dr. Larry Cooper at Pasquotank Animal Hospital that he decided he wanted to practice in Elizabeth City.
“Dr. Cooper was a great mentor to me,” said Lucas. “He taught me how to be a good veterinarian medically wise and personally wise.”
After Cooper retired more than a year ago, Lucas stayed on at the practice and is one of three veterinarians at Pasquotank Animal Hospital, which is now owned by American Veterinary Group.
Lucas said 95 percent of his patients are cats and dogs, but he has provided care to a variety of animals like rabbits, snakes, goats, ferrets and guinea pigs.
Lucas said he relies on pet owners to verbalize the needs of their pets while he addresses the individual needs of each animal.
“Each animal is different with different personalities — just like people,” he said.
Lucas said he was recently honored to again be named Best Veterinarian by The Daily Advance’s Best of the Albemarle awards. He’s now won the award two years in a row.
“It meant a lot to me,” he said.
But he said winning the honor “is a collective effort” that includes the work of other veterinarians, technicians and staff at Pasquotank Animal Hospital.
“It really is a team effort at Pasquotank Animal Hospital,” he said.
Lucas said he also offers emergency services for animals and often finds himself driving to the office after hours for emergencies. Lucas said he is not married and does not have any children so he’s “in a time in my life when I can do it.”
“I can’t see myself doing anything else,” he said.
When he’s not treating pets at Pasquotank Animal Hospital, Lucas enjoys boating, playing sports and — what else? — spending time with his two cats and his foster dog.
For more information about the Pasquotank Animal Hospital, visit the practice’s Facebook page, website at https://www.pasquotankvet.com or call (252) 264-3371.