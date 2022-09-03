Albemarle Neighbor 2

Cheryl Straight created these river-themed designs for pillows through her online business, Silly Little Goose Designs.

 Photo courtesy Cheryl Straight

Whether it is a pillow or a tea towel, Cheryl Straight can create designs to enhance your home decor.

Straight’s online business, Silly Little Goose Designs, offers a variety of home decor options that can be customized.