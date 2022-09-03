Whether it is a pillow or a tea towel, Cheryl Straight can create designs to enhance your home decor.
Straight’s online business, Silly Little Goose Designs, offers a variety of home decor options that can be customized.
“I try to look at what is popular,” said Straight. “I design what I know is trending.”
One of her bestsellers is a custom sign that gives coordinates of a specific address. Straight said she also has used the coordinates design on pillows and tea towels.
Originally from Florida, Straight lived in Charlotte before moving to Camden with her husband and two children.
Straight previously worked as a social worker. She says loved the work because she got to help people.
Straight has always been creative as well.
She said she tries to incorporate both traits — creativity and a desire to help others — in her work through Silly Little Goose Designs.
Straight began her online business while she was still living in Charlotte. She initially produced personalized party invitations that she sold on Etsy.
After moving to Camden she expanded her business to include home decor.
Living in a coastal area, Straight said she has found inspiration from the water.
Some of her popular items include pillows with the words, “Life is Better on the River.”
Other items that Straight designs include personalized family names and welcome messages. Another favorite are signs that feature the “established date” when a family moved into their home.
Straight uses a Cricut machine, stencils and paint for many of her designs. She incorporates holiday themes in her designs and stencils humorous phrases and puns on her tea towels.
Straight has participated in First Friday ArtWalks in Elizabeth City, farmers markets and area events. She’s looking forward to selling her decor at the Camden Heritage Festival on Oct. 8.
When she is not working on her designs, Straights enjoys going to the beach and canoeing on the river with her family.
For more information, visit Silly Little Goose Designs’ Facebook page or website at https://www.sillylittlegoosedesigns.com
