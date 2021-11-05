Phil Ford credits Jesus Christ with freeing him from the destructive pull of alcohol.
“Until you completely give yourself to Jesus Christ it’s not going to work,” the Rocky Mount-born basketball legend said of the way faith in Christ freed him from alcohol’s grip during remarks at the 2021 Fellowship of Christian Athletes fundraiser for Northeastern North Carolina on Oct. 25 at Camp Cale.
Ford’s first two years playing in the NBA went well, he said. But in his third pro season he suffered a serious eye injury.
Ford said what he should have done at the time was figure out how to recover from his injury and re-learn how to play at a top level. What he did instead was start to drink, he said.
“Unfortunately I struggled with alcohol most of my adult life,” Ford said.
The problem didn’t go away until 12 years ago when Ford said he fell to his knees and asked Jesus Christ to come into his life and take the alcohol away from him.
“Now it’s a non-existence in my life,” he said of alcohol.
Ford said he hadn’t always been a Christian. But he had enough spiritual guidance when he was younger to know where to turn to help — to hit his knees and seek help from Jesus.
Ford said he now prays about everything.
“Nothing is too trivial for me to go to my knees,” he said.
Ford said the Fellowship of Christian Athletes is probably the best program that can be provided for young people because it can offer them the spiritual foundation that he relied on when he asked Jesus Christ to take alcohol out of his life. He said he was blessed to have that foundation from when he was younger.
Ford also gave the crowd a rare glimpse into the world of elite level college recruiting, and especially what it was like in the mid 1970s he was finishing his high school career in Rocky Mount.
He told the audience that his mother convinced him to play basketball at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
“Back then recruiting was different,” Ford said. It started with questionnaires from institutions, from whom he received 320.
He had narrowed his choice down to five or six schools by his senior year and coaches then came for his visits at his home.
Generally the visits include promises of playing time — sometimes even commitments to specific amounts of playing time — and assurance that he would start as a freshman. Ford noted that some coaches even brought a chart with someone else’s name marked through and his name written in next to it.
His mother had not sat in on any of the previous visits but when Tarheels head coach Dean Smith came to the house she wanted to be there. He said he later learned that his mother, who was a French and English teacher and had interests in academics rather than sports, thought Smith was actually “dean” of a school and would want to talk about academics.
As it turned out, Smith spent the first half-hour or so of the meeting talking about topics ranging from friendship to the importance of being a good student to race relations, Ford recalled.
Once the conversation got around to basketball Smith angered the High School All-American by telling him he might have to begin his freshman year on UNC’s junior varsity team. But when the coach left his mother came up to him and said, “We can trust Dean Smith.”
Ford recalled looking at his mother incredulously and asking her how she could have possibly drawn that conclusion from the visit.
His mother told him he might have to spend some time on JV but he would be a varsity starter soon enough.
“When you’re a senior you can trust that Coach Smith won’t be promising your starting position to another High School All-American,” Ford remembered his mother telling him.
Ford actually was a varsity starter beginning with his first game at UNC. He went on to be an Atlantic Coach Conference Player of the Year, All-American and U.S. Olympian. In 1979 he was the second pick overall in the NBA draft. He later coached in the NBA and also was an assistant coach at UNC.
Ford said the older he gets the more he appreciates having played in the Olympics.
Ford spoke in glowing terms of Smith, who retired in 1997 and died in February 2015. Smith held carefully planned practices and came armed each day with an inspirational thought, an offensive emphasis and a defensive emphasis.
When sportswriters called him after Smith’s death and asked him about Smith’s “meek and mild” manner, Ford’s first thought was “they never went to one of his practices.”
“It was hard,” Ford said of a typical practice session with the Tarheels.
He added that to this day he always keeps his clock 10 minutes fast because Smith had no tolerance for being late.
Ford also said Smith’s hallmark “four corners” offense was misunderstood as being a stall. He noted the Tarheels still averaged 80 points a game.
“We were looking to score,” he said.
Ford explained that his job in the four corners offense was to act like the team wasn’t going to score.
Smith could have succeeded in any profession he went into, Ford said.
“I don’t think people really realized how smart he was,” Ford said. “He was brilliant.”
The crowd also heard from local high school athletes and coaches. Jett Winslow of the Perquimans Pirates 2021 state championship baseball team said he believes God has worked through the team and used them as leaders at the school.
“Revival starts with the youth,” Winslow said. “I believe that we’re starting to see that.”
Kennedy Lighty, a multi-sport athlete at Camden County High School, said she became involved in FCA during middle school.
“FCA has definitely made me a better leader,” Lighty said.