FAIRFIELD — A retired fire chief who helped found the Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department is being remembered by the Hyde County community he served.
Lindsey Glenn Mooney Jr. died at Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern on April 1. He was 80.
On Monday, the volunteer fire departments in both Columbia and Swan Quarter honored Mooney by hanging an American flag high in the air between two ladder trucks parked on either side on N.C. Highway 94.
Mooney, a Hyde County native, was one of the founders of the Fairfield VFD in 1985, served as its first fire chief and assisted with construction of the department’s fire station.
“He was the backbone of the community as far as the fire department goes,” said Fairfield Fire Chief Floyd Butt. “Mooney was very community oriented. His legacy is his leadership and how he was one of the founders of the fire department.”
Mooney was also active in Hyde County, serving as a charter member of the Mattamuskeet Jaycees, a member on the Wachovia Bank board and the Hyde County Farm Bureau Board. He also was active in the Hyde County 4H program, particularly the Hyde County Livestock show. He also served on the Albemarle Cattleman Association for 12 years and was a member of the OA Peay School Advisory Board.
“Glenn has been a positive part of the community for a long time,” Hyde Commissioner Ben Simmons said.
“I would consider him a most upstanding citizen who has been a big part of the Fairfield community my whole life. I don’t remember a function he wasn’t part of — Easter egg hunt, fundraisers, everything.”