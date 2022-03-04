A former principal at Northeastern High School told the school board this week that the public needs to meet and talk with candidates for superintendent of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools.
Angela Cobb noted she recently retired after serving 29½ years in public education, 16 of which were in ECPPS.
Cobb, who addressed the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education at the board's regular meeting Monday, said she wanted to ask several questions about the current superintendent search process and also make a key suggestion about the process.
She asked what role the community will have in the search process, including students, families, staff members, and concerned citizens.
Cobb, who has filed to run for a Inside Corporate Limits school board seat. said there had been a survey of community members and the numerical results had been made public, but not the written comments. She asked whether any of the community stakeholders would be involved in the interviewing process.
"Will our community have a chance, in a town hall setting or otherwise, to see the candidates in action?" Cobb asked.
Cobb also asked whether community members would have a chance to talk to candidates, observe their body language and observe their communication skills.
She noted that communication skills had been identified as a high priority in the survey results.
"I ask these questions because on the superintendent timeline on the district webpage, all of the interviews and meeting sessions are indicated as closed," Cobb said.
Cobb said she understands hiring processes are confidential.
"But it is also imperative to be able to see these candidates beyond their printed page," Cobb said.
Cobb said the last two full-time superintendents hired by the board did little for the advancement and morale of the local school district. "And we are now here for a third time," she said.
The search needs to include more just the school board, Cobb said. She urged the board to involve the community in more than just a survey.
"It is time for our school district to have the chance to move forward with strong and invested leadership that the people of this town can rally behind because they were able to see firsthand that the candidate is committed and not just have to take the board's word for it," Cobb said. "Nothing changes if nothing changes. Please be the change agent."
Former Superintendent Catherine Edmonds left ECPPS in March of last year to become a deputy superintendent at the N.C. Department of Public Instruction. Edmonds became superintendent in July 2019, replacing Larry Cartner. Cartner resigned as superintendent in August 2018.