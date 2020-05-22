Donors interested in contributing to a scholarship fund honoring a beloved local builder can do so through the College of The Albemarle Foundation.
The Norman Ray Meads Memorial Fund was launched May 7 by friends of supporters of David and Holly Wright and Bruce and Anna Biggs. The fund is named for Meads, a longtime local builder who died April 30.
In a letter to prospective donors to the fund, Anna Biggs and Holly Wright described Meads and his work.
“Norman was our contractor,” the letter states. “He became our friend. He was a daily part of our lives, guiding our decisions as he meticulously built the houses that have become our homes. Every detail he defined, every nail he drove was an extraordinary act of craftsmanship. Halfway was not in Norman’s vocabulary.”
Amy Alcocer, executive director of the foundation, said the fund’s goal is to raise up to $10,000 to start an endowed scholarship to benefit future COA students taking COA’s trade programs who are interested in a career in the construction industry.
“The endowed scholarship will pay tribute to the lasting impression Mr. Meads leaves behind from the works of his labor poured into the many homes in our community,” Alcocer said.
For more information on how to contribute, contact the COA Foundation at 252-335-0821, ext. 2263. Donations can be made online at www.albemarle.edu/give or mailed to: College of The Albemarle Foundation, P.O. Box 2327, Elizabeth City, NC 27906-2327. Include “Norman Ray Meads” in the check’s subject line.