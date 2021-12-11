The foundation started by two Perquimans County High School grads will be making the Christmas season merrier for local educators and the families of up to a dozen local schoolchildren.
The 22H/T24 Scholarship Foundation, started by Dr. Larry Honeyblue and Bobby Tolson, is sponsoring a 17-day Give-A-Way of gifts event for Perquimans County Schools educators that started last week and continues through Dec. 17. Items being presented to teachers included heaters, microwaves, hotplates, coolers and showerheads.
The foundation is also working with school counselors to sponsor between 10 and 12 families this Christmas, offering them help securing items on their children’s wish lists.
Honeyblue and Tolson founded The 22H/T24 Scholarship Foundation to raise funds for a $1,000 annual scholarship offered to a PCHS graduate. Last year’s recipient was Natalie Corprew.
According to a press release from the Perquimans County Schools Foundation, Honeyblue and Tolson were both highly recognized star athletes while attending PCSH in the 1970s. Both ended up being named to the Perquimans County High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
The men say they started 22H/T24 Foundation as a way to give back to the community and the school district that helped give them their start in life.
Pyle receives award for emergency work
Steven Pyle, Currituck County deputy emergency management coordinator, is the recipient of the 2021 Vance E. Key Award from the North Carolina Emergency Management Association. This award is presented once a year to the person who's demonstrated outstanding achievement in emergency management at the local level.
Pyle has helped Currituck Emergency Management implement several initiatives to improve the use of technology, including the county’s transition to online re-entry permits.
He also created the SafeCorolla.com webpage that provides real-time information for the public on beach conditions and public safety. He has also expanded the use of Currituck Alert, which is the county’s emergency notification system.
Lowe places 6th in public speaking
Currituck County 4-H’er Cayden Lowe placed 6th in the Horse Public Speaking competition and was integral to the NC 4-H Communications team being named Reserve Grand Champion at the Eastern 4-H Round-Up in Louisville Kentucky, Nov 5-7.
The competition is sponsored each year by the North American International Livestock Association and involves teams from across the nation representing 14 different states.
Lowe earned the opportunity to represent North Carolina 4-H in the contest by winning 1st place in the District and State NC 4-H public speaking contests in July. She also won 1st place at the Southern Regional 4-H Horse Championships in August and at the All American Quarter Horse Congress in October.
Lamberti donates $1K to Youth Build
Thomas Lamberti, a labor management attorney with Putney Twombly Hall and Hison in Manhattan, New York, recently donated $1,000 to the River City Youth Build program for its operational use.
Fraternity donates grocery cards to DSS
The Epsilon Chi Lambda Alumni Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. (the River City Alphas) recently donated $350 in grocery gift cards to the Pasquotank County Department of Social Services.
The gift cards were distributed to families to purchase food during the Thanksgiving holidays. The donation marked the fifth consecutive year the fraternity has made the donation at Thanksgiving.