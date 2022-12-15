Fountain of Life

Fountain of Life will host a Christmas event complete with candlelit communion, a theatrical production of “Believe,” and a message from Pastor Hans today at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. According to the church, the main character in “Believe,” 8-year-old Jack, is an orphan who gets a new family for Christmas but has trouble overcoming the pain of his past. While traveling back in time on a special train to the Nativity, he encounters love and friendship and learns how to believe.