...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO
6 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming
southeast this afternoon, west late tonight, and rough waters
expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 6 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Fountain of Life to host 'Believe' Saturday, Sunday
Fountain of Life will host a Christmas event complete with candlelit communion, a theatrical production of “Believe,” and a message from Pastor Hans today at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. According to the church, the main character in “Believe,” 8-year-old Jack, is an orphan who gets a new family for Christmas but has trouble overcoming the pain of his past. While traveling back in time on a special train to the Nativity, he encounters love and friendship and learns how to believe.
First Christian Church
First Christian Church’s children will perform a play Sunday at 11 a.m. The church will also hold a Christmas Eve candlelight service Saturday, Dec. 24 at 11 p.m. and a Christmas Day service Sunday, Dec. 25 at 11 a.m.
Edenton Baptist
Edenton Baptist Church will host its Christmas Cantata, “And We Beheld His Glory,” on Sunday at 6 p.m. in the church sanctuary at 200 South Granville St., Edenton. The church choir, joined by members of Edenton’s St. Paul’s Episcopal Choir, will present the Christmas story through the season’s favorite carols, accompanied by organ and piano.
Countryside Church
Cathy Roberts will perform a free “Come Celebrate” concert at Countryside Church of Christ at 100 Countryside Drive, Edenton, Sunday at 4 p.m.
Burgess Baptist
Burgess Baptist Church will host a concert by the Safe Haven Quartet of Lebanon, N.C., at 1850 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, Sunday at 6 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Contact: 252-619-7262 or visit www.burgessbaptistchurch.com.
Journey Christian
Journey Christian Church will host a Candlelight Christmas Eve service Saturday, Dec. 24, at 4:30 p.m. "Anticipation of the Arrival" will be the theme of the service.
Griefshare
Fountain of Life Church will host a Griefshare, a confidential Christian support group for persons dealing with the pain of grief, at 1107 U.S. Highway 17, Elizabeth City, starting Monday, Jan. 30, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visit www.folchurch.com/griefshare or call Mike Henely at 252-335-4198.