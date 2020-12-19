Four Elizabeth City State University seniors are not just college graduates, they’re also second lieutenants in the U.S. Army.
During a virtual ceremony on Friday, Dec. 11, ROTC students Emmanuel Butts, Major Parsons, Keira Reid and Diamond Vann received their commissions as second lieutenants.
“On this day you have achieved a significant goal, a dream, and a milestone,” Lt. Col. Rob Freeman, head of ECSU’s ROTC program, told the graduating ROTC students. “Today you will be commissioned and join what I believe is the greatest (organization): the United States Army.”
Second Lt. Butts is graduating from ECSU with a bachelor of science degree in business administration and a minor in military science. During his time at ECSU, Butts served as Mr. Sophomore, Student Government Association vice president and SGA president.
After completing the Army’s Basic Officer Leadership Course at Ft. Lee, Virginia, Butts will join the Ordnance Explosive Ordinance Disposal Corps.
He is the son of Gunnery Sgt. Rodney Butts and Darnita Butts.
Second Lt. Major Parsons is graduating from ECSU with a degree in mathematics and a minor in computer science. He was a transfer student from Coastal Carolinas Community College in Jacksonville, where he served as a member of the Student Government Association.
After completing the Officer Leadership Course at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma, Parsons will join the Field Artillery Corps. He is the son of Sgt. Major Edward Parsons and Dr. Christina Parsons.
Second Lt. Keira Reid is graduating with a degree in interdisciplinary studies and a minor in military science. Prior to attending ECSU, she joined the Army National Guard in 2015.
Reid attended basic combat training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and Quartermaster Advanced Individual Training at Ft. Lee.
She will complete the Quartermaster Basic Officer Leaders Course and then work toward her bachelor’s in pharmaceutical science. Her long-term goal is to earn a master’s degree in pharmaceutical science.
Reid is the daughter of Kimberly and Alton Ford.
Second Lt. Vann is graduating with a degree in psychology and a minor in military science. Prior to attending ECSU, she enlisted in the Army National Guard in 2016.
As a student, Vann served as a member of the Student Government Association, served as an ROTC platoon leader and a first Ranger Challenge female captain.
She will attend the Signal Corp Basic Officer Leadership Course. Her long-term goal is to earn a master’s degree.
Vann is the daughter of Marsheda and Michael Vann.